ETV Bharat / state

Zubeen Garg Death: Gauhati HC Denies Bail To Key Accused Shyamkanu Mahanta

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Friday rejected bail to Shyamkanu Mahanta, the prime accused in the Zubeen Garg death case, noting that there is a "risk of fleeing and tampering evidence". After hearing arguments from both sides, a single-judge bench of Justice Mitali Thakuria denied bail to the accused.

On April 30, a special fast-track court had rejected bail to Mahanta considering him as 'flight risk'.

"The accused had challenged the trial court order of bail denial. The high court today rejected bail to Shyamkanu Mahanta after considering some crucial points," Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia said at a press conference here. The high court noted that Mahanta is a 'flight risk' and there is a possibility of him absconding from the ongoing trial, he said.

"He had earlier erased all his mobile data. The prosecution worked hard to retrieve those. So, the high court viewed that there is a chance of tampering the evidence by him," Saikia said.

Besides, Mahanta is accused of also influencing his co-accused in the case, and the high court thought there is a chance of influencing the witness, too, Saikia said.

Shyamkanu is the younger brother of former DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, who was also the Chief Information Commissioner of the Assam State Information Commission. Gauhati University VC Nani Gopal Mahanta, who was the Education Advisor to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is another elder brother of him.