ETV Bharat / state

Zubeen Garg Death: Assam Police Receives Post-Mortem, Toxicology Reports From Singapore

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the Singapore authorities have sent singer Zubeen Garg’s post-mortem and toxicology reports to the state police.

He maintained that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing Garg’s death, has made substantial progress and will submit the chargesheet in court within the stipulated time.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here, Sarma said, “When our SIT visited Singapore, they had assured of cooperation. Today, Singapore has formally sent the post-mortem and toxicology reports, and their guidelines related to sea under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT).” The 52-year-old singer-composer had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

The 10-member SIT has arrested seven persons so far, who are all currently in judicial custody. Sarma, who is also the state’s home minister, asserted that the SIT will submit the chargesheet within the stipulated 90-day period.

“They have already made substantial progress. As per my brief, the SIT is absolutely confident about ensuring justice for Zubeen... When it submits the chargesheet by December 17, people will appreciate their work,” he said.