Zubeen's Death 'Plain And Simple Murder': Himanta Tells Assam Assembly
Sarma was speaking in the assembly during a discussion under an adjournment motion moved by the opposition on the singer's death.
By PTI
Published : November 25, 2025 at 1:22 PM IST|
Updated : November 25, 2025 at 4:02 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the assembly on Tuesday that singer Zubeen Garg's death while swimming in the sea in Singapore is a case of "plain and simple murder". “His death was not a case of culpable homicide or negligence,” Sarma said.
The special investigation team (SIT) that has been probing into the circumstances of Garg's death have added murder charges to the case. Sarma was speaking in the assembly during a discussion under an adjournment motion moved by the opposition on the singer's death. The motion was allowed by the Speaker at the request of the chief minister.
The Chief Minister said that investigative findings, both in the initial probe and by the SIT, point clearly toward murder.
“The Assam Police was convinced during the initial phase itself that Zubeen Garg was murdered. After the SIT was formed, the state government informed the court that it was a murder case and requested the inclusion of Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The court approved the addition. Three days after the tragic death, it became clear that it was murder and not negligence,” Sarma said.
The SIT under the CID of the state police has so far arrested seven people, examined 252 witnesses and seized 29 items in connection with the case, he said. "One of the accused killed Garg, and the others helped him. Four to five people are being booked in the murder case," Sarma claimed.
The Chief Minister further informed the House that the police will submit the charge sheet on December 8, marking a major step forward in the high-profile case. He added that the government will approach the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court with a request to constitute a fast-track court for speedy trial and “logical conclusion at the earliest”.
Sarma also slammed Opposition parties for allegedly attempting to undermine the investigation by questioning the SIT’s credibility.
He emphasised that due to the SIT’s rigorous work and the state government’s firm approach, “all arrested accused, including Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, remain behind bars and have not been granted bail.”
Garg had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.
Also read: