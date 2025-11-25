ETV Bharat / state

Zubeen's Death 'Plain And Simple Murder': Himanta Tells Assam Assembly

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the assembly on Tuesday that singer Zubeen Garg's death while swimming in the sea in Singapore is a case of "plain and simple murder". “His death was not a case of culpable homicide or negligence,” Sarma said.

The special investigation team (SIT) that has been probing into the circumstances of Garg's death have added murder charges to the case. Sarma was speaking in the assembly during a discussion under an adjournment motion moved by the opposition on the singer's death. The motion was allowed by the Speaker at the request of the chief minister.

The Chief Minister said that investigative findings, both in the initial probe and by the SIT, point clearly toward murder.

“The Assam Police was convinced during the initial phase itself that Zubeen Garg was murdered. After the SIT was formed, the state government informed the court that it was a murder case and requested the inclusion of Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The court approved the addition. Three days after the tragic death, it became clear that it was murder and not negligence,” Sarma said.

The SIT under the CID of the state police has so far arrested seven people, examined 252 witnesses and seized 29 items in connection with the case, he said. "One of the accused killed Garg, and the others helped him. Four to five people are being booked in the murder case," Sarma claimed.