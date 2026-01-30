ETV Bharat / state

Zubeen Death Case: Court Rejects Bail Plea Of 3 Accused

Guwahati: A court here on Friday rejected the bail petitions of three of the accused in Zubeen Garg’s death case, with the singer’s wife pleading that bail should not be granted to any of them till the case is closed. The Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Court fixed February 13 as the next date of hearing, special public prosecutor (SPP) Ziaul Kamar said.

Among the seven arrested in the case, three of them – Garg’s band member Amritprava Mahanta and his two personal security officers (PSOs) Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Bora – had earlier filed for bail. Garg’s wife, Garima, who was present during the hearing, said she was glad that the bail petitions were rejected.

"We wish that none of them get bail until the case is closed and all the accused receive their due punishment," she said. While Mahanta is accused of murder, the two PSOs have been charge-sheeted with criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust by misappropriating funds or property entrusted to them.

The 52-year-old singer-composer had died while swimming in the sea on September 19 in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the North East India Festival (NEIF).

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Kamar said, "Mahanta was fully a part of the conspiracy (leading to Garg’s death), and we objected to bail primarily on that ground. The two PSOs didn’t come clean on the money deposited with them by Garg until they were brought under investigation.