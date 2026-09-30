ETV Bharat / state

ZSI Identifies New Fish Species Discovered In Bay Of Bengal, Names It 'Bathymyrus Perplexus'

Berhampur: Scientists at the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) in Gopalpur have identified a new fish species in the Bay of Bengal, Bathymyrus Perplexus, almost four years after it was first discovered off the coast of Paradip.

The specimen was first collected in 2021, but the identification was confirmed following various examinations and DNA testing conducted by the Gopalpur unit of the ZSI.

As per officials, 32 specimens of this species were collected from West Bengal, Godavari, and Kakinada, and subsequently brought to the Gopalpur ZSI for research.

In the meantime, comprehensive data regarding this fish species was sent to the Bulletin of Marine Science in the United States. After scientists there concluded through research that it was a new species, the findings were published in the international marine science journal.

A joint team from the Gopalpur unit of ZSI, led by Dr Anil Mohapatra and comprising Dr Smrutirekha Acharya, Dr Deepanjan Ray, Dr Swarup Ranjan Mohanty, Shubhendu Sekhar Mishra, and Dr Jitendra Kumar Sundaray, conducted various tests and DNA analysis on the fish.