ZSI Identifies New Fish Species Discovered In Bay Of Bengal, Names It 'Bathymyrus Perplexus'
The fish has a long, cylindrical body, and possesses a distinctive head and snout structure, explained a senior scientist at the ZSI-Gopalpur.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
Berhampur: Scientists at the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) in Gopalpur have identified a new fish species in the Bay of Bengal, Bathymyrus Perplexus, almost four years after it was first discovered off the coast of Paradip.
The specimen was first collected in 2021, but the identification was confirmed following various examinations and DNA testing conducted by the Gopalpur unit of the ZSI.
As per officials, 32 specimens of this species were collected from West Bengal, Godavari, and Kakinada, and subsequently brought to the Gopalpur ZSI for research.
In the meantime, comprehensive data regarding this fish species was sent to the Bulletin of Marine Science in the United States. After scientists there concluded through research that it was a new species, the findings were published in the international marine science journal.
A joint team from the Gopalpur unit of ZSI, led by Dr Anil Mohapatra and comprising Dr Smrutirekha Acharya, Dr Deepanjan Ray, Dr Swarup Ranjan Mohanty, Shubhendu Sekhar Mishra, and Dr Jitendra Kumar Sundaray, conducted various tests and DNA analysis on the fish.
Explaining the features of the fish, Dr Anil Mohapatra, a scientist at the ZSI-Gopalpur, said, "This new species is typically found in waters ranging from 50 to 100 meters deep off the coast. The fish has a long, cylindrical body. It possesses a distinctive head and snout structure. Its body colour ranges from pink to a cloudy pink hue. There is heavy black pigmentation on the upper part of the head, and a black mark extends from the eye to the snout. Thin black margins line the outer edges of its dorsal and anal fins."
"These specific morphological characteristics distinguish the fish from closely related species. Its mouth features teeth on both the upper and lower jaws, as well as on the head region," he said, adding that these fish are non-venomous.
He further stated that the fish specimen has been kept in the laboratory for additional research.
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