Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Elections Begin In Punjab
Elections are being held for 347 zones of 22 zila parishads and 2,838 zones of 153 panchayat samitis.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 3:13 PM IST
Chandigarh: A voter turnout of 19 per cent was witnessed till 12 noon in the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections underway in Punjab on Sunday.
The polling began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements and is slated to continue till 4 pm. The counting of votes will take place on December 17. Elections are being held to elect members of 347 zones of 22 zila parishads and 2,838 zones of 153 panchayat samitis. Over 9,000 candidates are in the fray.
A total of 1.36 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for the elections for which the counting of votes will take place on December 17.
As many as 19,181 polling booths have been set up for the zila parishad and block samiti elections of which 3,582 are sensitive and 915 highly sensitive.
The administrative arrangements for these votes have been completed in their districts. The election staff has reached their respective polling booths on Saturday with the materials. About 90 thousand staff have been deployed for this. Apart from this, about 44 thousand police personnel have been deployed at the polling booths and on patrol duty.
Around 44,000 police personnel have been deployed for the elections. The State Election Commission said it has appointed election observers and police observers, and is committed to conducting the elections in a fair and transparent manner.
At Phalanwal village in Ludhiana district, the elderly started reaching the local polling booth. The villagers said most youth from the area work abroad and those eligible to vote will arrive late for voting.
