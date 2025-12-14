ETV Bharat / state

Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Elections Begin In Punjab

Chandigarh: A voter turnout of 19 per cent was witnessed till 12 noon in the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections underway in Punjab on Sunday.

The polling began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements and is slated to continue till 4 pm. The counting of votes will take place on December 17. Elections are being held to elect members of 347 zones of 22 zila parishads and 2,838 zones of 153 panchayat samitis. Over 9,000 candidates are in the fray.

A total of 1.36 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for the elections for which the counting of votes will take place on December 17.

As many as 19,181 polling booths have been set up for the zila parishad and block samiti elections of which 3,582 are sensitive and 915 highly sensitive.