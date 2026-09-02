ETV Bharat / state

Zero Terror Incidents In August In Jammu and Kashmir In Second Such Month in 2026: Police Data

Srinagar: No terrorism-related incidents were witnessed in August in Jammu and Kashmir making it the second month in the Union territory this year that saw zero violence, according to the official data.

The data, complied by J&K police, shows no terrorism-related incident, civilian killing, security force fatality or terrorist fatality in August. June was the first month of 2026 to mark zero terrorism-related incidents.

The August figure comes despite several security alerts and counter-terror operations during the month, including suspected drone sightings along the international border, searches following reports of suspicious movement and the recovery of arms, ammunition and explosives from suspected hideouts.

Security agencies maintained a high level of surveillance across the Union territory during the month, particularly in border districts and areas considered vulnerable to infiltration or the movement of militants.

A suspected Pakistan-origin drone was sighted over forward villages in the Bobiyan area of Kathua's Hiranagar sector on August 23. Officials said the drone-like object was seen hovering over the area at about 10:35 AM before moving back towards Pakistan. Security forces immediately launched searches to check whether any weapons or narcotics had been dropped, but nothing objectionable was recovered.

Another suspected drone movement was reported in the Poonch sector on August 28. Army sources said the unmanned aerial vehicle was detected over the Behrooti area of Mendhar and was tracked toward the border before moving back to Pakistan. Security forces subsequently intensified surveillance and searches in the area.

The border alert was followed by another unusual incident in Kathua. A pigeon found in Chhan Khatriyan village in the Hiranagar sector was carrying a leg ring bearing what appeared to be a Pakistani mobile phone number. Police took the bird into custody and began verifying the number and how the pigeon had reached the border village. Officials said no incriminating material or message was found and that no espionage angle had been established.

At the same time, security forces continued preventive operations against suspected terror networks. On August 5, Army and police personnel recovered two AK assault-rifle magazines, 117 rounds of ammunition and 17 rounds of 9 mm pistol ammunition from a suspected hideout at Bhoriwala Dhok in Poonch's Surankote area. Joint searches were also conducted in parts of Jammu and Kathua following reports of suspicious movement.

On August 15, security forces busted another suspected hideout in the Draba area of Surankote and recovered six improvised explosive devices, a Motorola wireless set and seven AK-47 rounds, according to police officials.