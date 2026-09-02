Zero Terror Incidents In August In Jammu and Kashmir In Second Such Month in 2026: Police Data
Data complied by J&K police showed no terrorism-related incident, civilian killing, security force fatality or terrorist fatality in August.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST|
Updated : September 2, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Srinagar: No terrorism-related incidents were witnessed in August in Jammu and Kashmir making it the second month in the Union territory this year that saw zero violence, according to the official data.
The data, complied by J&K police, shows no terrorism-related incident, civilian killing, security force fatality or terrorist fatality in August. June was the first month of 2026 to mark zero terrorism-related incidents.
The August figure comes despite several security alerts and counter-terror operations during the month, including suspected drone sightings along the international border, searches following reports of suspicious movement and the recovery of arms, ammunition and explosives from suspected hideouts.
Security agencies maintained a high level of surveillance across the Union territory during the month, particularly in border districts and areas considered vulnerable to infiltration or the movement of militants.
A suspected Pakistan-origin drone was sighted over forward villages in the Bobiyan area of Kathua's Hiranagar sector on August 23. Officials said the drone-like object was seen hovering over the area at about 10:35 AM before moving back towards Pakistan. Security forces immediately launched searches to check whether any weapons or narcotics had been dropped, but nothing objectionable was recovered.
Another suspected drone movement was reported in the Poonch sector on August 28. Army sources said the unmanned aerial vehicle was detected over the Behrooti area of Mendhar and was tracked toward the border before moving back to Pakistan. Security forces subsequently intensified surveillance and searches in the area.
The border alert was followed by another unusual incident in Kathua. A pigeon found in Chhan Khatriyan village in the Hiranagar sector was carrying a leg ring bearing what appeared to be a Pakistani mobile phone number. Police took the bird into custody and began verifying the number and how the pigeon had reached the border village. Officials said no incriminating material or message was found and that no espionage angle had been established.
At the same time, security forces continued preventive operations against suspected terror networks. On August 5, Army and police personnel recovered two AK assault-rifle magazines, 117 rounds of ammunition and 17 rounds of 9 mm pistol ammunition from a suspected hideout at Bhoriwala Dhok in Poonch's Surankote area. Joint searches were also conducted in parts of Jammu and Kathua following reports of suspicious movement.
On August 15, security forces busted another suspected hideout in the Draba area of Surankote and recovered six improvised explosive devices, a Motorola wireless set and seven AK-47 rounds, according to police officials.
Later in the month, forces recovered an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 72 rounds of ammunition and four hand grenades from an abandoned house in the Manzseer area of Sopore in Baramulla district.
Security forces also apprehended suspected terror associates in separate operations in Kashmir and recovered arms, ammunition and other material. A senior police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the absence of terror incidents should not lead to any relaxation in security measures.
“The threat level has reduced, but the security grid cannot afford complacency. We will continue to maintain strict vigil, strengthen intelligence inputs and respond immediately to any suspicious movement or activity," the official said. The official added that the focus remains on prevention, with security agencies maintaining coordination across the police, Army and Central Armed Police Forces.
The month also saw the peaceful culmination of the 57-day Amarnath Yatra, one of the biggest security and logistical challenges in Jammu and Kashmir during the summer. The pilgrimage began on July 3 and formally concluded on August 28 with the arrival of the Chhari Mubarak, the holy mace of Lord Shiva, at the cave shrine in south Kashmir. More than 4.8 lakh pilgrims performed darshan during the 2026 pilgrimage.
The yatra was suspended from August 9 on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes after heavy rains damaged vulnerable stretches of the tracks. Restoration work was undertaken before the traditional closing rituals were held.
Despite the weather-related disruption, the pilgrimage concluded without a reported terror incident. Security arrangements included a multi-layered deployment along the routes, real-time monitoring and surveillance measures. The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board had also declared the pilgrimage routes a no-fly zone for the duration of the yatra.
"The peaceful conclusion of the pilgrimage, alongside the absence of terrorism-related incidents in August, marks a significant month for the security establishment in Jammu and Kashmir, " the official said.
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