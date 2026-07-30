Zero FIR Against Noida Resident For Derogatory Remarks On PM Modi
The complainant stated during the protest at Jantar Mantar on July 23, the accused publicly used derogatory language against the Prime Minister of India.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida: A zero FIR has been registered at Noida's Expressway police station in connection with alleged derogatory and offensive remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janata Party's protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The FIR was filed by Ghaziabad resident Smriti Singh.
The police have registered the FIR under relevant sections of the BNS. In her complaint, Smriti stated that during the protest at Jantar Mantar on July 23, the accused, a resident of Noida, publicly used derogatory language against the Prime Minister of India. The FIR states that "the act not only insulted the dignity of the highest constitutional office in the country, but also deliberately intended to spread hatred and disturb public peace".
At present, no action or arrest has been made by the Noida Police in the case. Since the matter is related to Delhi, the FIR will be transferred to the national capital.
When ADCP Noida Manisha was contacted over the phone, she said that a female complainant filed a complaint at the Expressway police station, based on which a Zero FIR has been registered. Since the incident occurred in Delhi, the Zero FIR has been forwarded to the relevant police station for legal action. Any necessary action in this case will be taken by the relevant police station in Delhi, she said.
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