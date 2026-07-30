ETV Bharat / state

Zero FIR Against Noida Resident For Derogatory Remarks On PM Modi

New Delhi/Noida: A zero FIR has been registered at Noida's Expressway police station in connection with alleged derogatory and offensive remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janata Party's protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The FIR was filed by Ghaziabad resident Smriti Singh.

The police have registered the FIR under relevant sections of the BNS. In her complaint, Smriti stated that during the protest at Jantar Mantar on July 23, the accused, a resident of Noida, publicly used derogatory language against the Prime Minister of India. The FIR states that "the act not only insulted the dignity of the highest constitutional office in the country, but also deliberately intended to spread hatred and disturb public peace".