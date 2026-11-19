ETV Bharat / state

Zero FIR Filed Against Ex-Bengal Ministers Bratya Basu, Indranil Sen Over 'Sexual Offence', 'Corruption'

Bratya Basu (L) and Indranil Sen ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: A Zero FIR has been registered at the Baguiati police station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district against former Education Minister Bratya Basu and former Tourism Minister Indranil Sen, and several senior government officials over allegations of sexual offences and corruption.

Among the two former ministers, Sen is currently in jail, having been arrested in connection with a case involving corruption related to Durga Puja passes.

A senior official from the Bidhannagar Commissionerate said, "We have received a complaint. The issue is subject to investigation and it would not be appropriate to make any comments at this stage." Three alleged victims had earlier lodged police complaints. Seeking investigation into the complaints, social activist Rajib Sarkar, recently filed an application in the Baguiati police station. Based on Sarkar's application, a Zero FIR was filed.