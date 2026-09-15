Zero Expenditure In 85% Of Bengal Panchayats Under VB-G RAM G: Centre's Report
A panchayat department official said that the administrative infrastructure had become sluggish due to the prolonged suspension of work, and revitalising it is taking time.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Kolkata: The Centre's report on the VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission) scheme for West Bengal revealed that 85% of the gram panchayats spent nothing in two months.
The 125-day work scheme was rolled out on July 1, and the report covering these two months reveals that out of 2,69,521 gram panchayats across the country, 66,061 recorded zero expenditure — representing a 'nil expenditure' rate of approximately 24.51%.
Notably, West Bengal fared the worst in this regard. The report highlights that out of 3,339 gram panchayats, 2,845 or approximately 85% have not spent a single rupee.
A panchayat department official said that while it may appear to be a major shortcoming of the state at first glance, there are several practical and administrative reasons behind it.
"The '100-day work' scheme had remained suspended in the state for a long period during the tenure of the Trinamool Congress government. It resumed on June 9 following the formation of the new government. Less than a month later, the 'VB G RAM G' scheme with 125 work days was launched," the official said, requesting anonymity.
"The administrative infrastructure had become sluggish due to the prolonged suspension of work, and revitalising it is taking time. Additionally, there was a lack of cooperation from a section of public representatives," he added.
Panchayat department sources said there have been radical changes in operational procedures. Under the new rules, processes ranging from work surveys and bill preparation to uploading payment data (MIS) onto the designated portal are quite time-consuming.
Furthermore, removing 'fake beneficiaries' listed during the previous government posed a significant challenge for the new administration. While persistent monsoon rains also hampered the pace of work, many labourers migrated to other states due to the lack of employment, though they are now gradually returning.
Despite the initial difficulties, the official noted that department personnel are being trained on the new procedures on a war footing, and it will take time for the situation to turn around.
State Panchayat Minister Dilip Ghosh had alleged that a significant portion of Trinamool's elected representatives were obstructing development across the three-tier panchayat system following the political shift.
To address the situation, the state government even introduced a bill to curtail the financial powers of panchayat heads and transfer authority to bureaucrats or administrators.
Despite these measures, data from the last two months reveals a dismal state of affairs regarding work implementation in large parts of the state.
Shantanu Pramanik, the minister of state for panchayats, sounded optimistic about the scenario regarding the 125-day work scheme.
"Special meetings on the lagging blocks have already commenced, and rapid measures are being taken to accelerate work through district-level reviews and monitoring. All in all, we are confident that the work will gain significant momentum after the Puja festivities," he stated, adding that the state government is placing renewed emphasis on the effective implementation of the scheme.
Data sourced from the government portal on Monday shows that there are 2.34 crore registered job cards in West Bengal, with women accounting for 1.6 crore. Of these, only 1.35 lakh are active workers, with women accounting for just 41,000 of the workforce.
Furthermore, Bankura currently leads in the number of active job card holders, followed by Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Hooghly.
While there are over two crore job card holders on paper, the portal indicates that a vast number of workers are inactive.
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