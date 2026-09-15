ETV Bharat / state

Zero Expenditure In 85% Of Bengal Panchayats Under VB-G RAM G: Centre's Report

Kolkata: The Centre's report on the VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission) scheme for West Bengal revealed that 85% of the gram panchayats spent nothing in two months.

The 125-day work scheme was rolled out on July 1, and the report covering these two months reveals that out of 2,69,521 gram panchayats across the country, 66,061 recorded zero expenditure — representing a 'nil expenditure' rate of approximately 24.51%.

Notably, West Bengal fared the worst in this regard. The report highlights that out of 3,339 gram panchayats, 2,845 or approximately 85% have not spent a single rupee.

A panchayat department official said that while it may appear to be a major shortcoming of the state at first glance, there are several practical and administrative reasons behind it.

"The '100-day work' scheme had remained suspended in the state for a long period during the tenure of the Trinamool Congress government. It resumed on June 9 following the formation of the new government. Less than a month later, the 'VB G RAM G' scheme with 125 work days was launched," the official said, requesting anonymity.

"The administrative infrastructure had become sluggish due to the prolonged suspension of work, and revitalising it is taking time. Additionally, there was a lack of cooperation from a section of public representatives," he added.

Panchayat department sources said there have been radical changes in operational procedures. Under the new rules, processes ranging from work surveys and bill preparation to uploading payment data (MIS) onto the designated portal are quite time-consuming.

Furthermore, removing 'fake beneficiaries' listed during the previous government posed a significant challenge for the new administration. While persistent monsoon rains also hampered the pace of work, many labourers migrated to other states due to the lack of employment, though they are now gradually returning.

Despite the initial difficulties, the official noted that department personnel are being trained on the new procedures on a war footing, and it will take time for the situation to turn around.