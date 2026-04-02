Zero Elephant Attack Deaths In Bankura After Two Decades, Forest Department Hails Breakthrough
According to Forest Department data, a total of 108 deaths due to elephant attacks have been recorded in the Bankura North Division since 2007.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 11:02 PM IST
By Sahajan Purkait
Kolkata: Wildlife management and human safety, the Bankura North Division has reported zero deaths from elephant attacks in 2025–26. This is the first achievement in nearly 20 years, officials said. In 2015–16 fiscal year 28 fatalities were recorded, which were the highest.
On condition of anonymity, a forest official said, “We have focused on promoting coexistence through awareness campaigns in forest-fringe areas. We have deploying additional personnel, and using modern technology to track elephant movement. There are also plans to extend these measures to other forest divisions across the state,” the official said.
According to Forest Department data, a total of 108 deaths due to elephant attacks have been recorded in the Bankura North Division since 2007. However, the number has declined over the years.
Official figures show that three deaths were reported in 2007–08, followed by two in 2008–09, four in 2009–10, and three each in 2010–11, 2011–12, and 2012–13. The number rose to nine in 2013–14 and further to 12 in 2014–15, before raising at 28 in 2015–16.
Thereafter, fatalities declined, with eight deaths in 2016–17 and four in 2017–18. The figures fluctuated in coming years - six in 2018–19, five in 2019–20, three in 2020–21, four in 2021–22, seven in 2022–23, three in 2023–24, and one in 2024–25. In 2025–26, the number has dropped to zero.
The State Government and Forest Department implemented several measures to mitigate conflict. Officials said improved coordination among district authorities, police, forest staff, media, and local communities has played an important role.
“In 2025–26, the elephant population in the Bankura North Division was recorded at 9,315, compared to 7,790 in 2024–25,” a forest official said.
Across the state, Forest Department data shows that 99 people lost their lives in elephant-related incidents in 2024, with the highest numbers reported from Bankura, Jalpaiguri, and Jhargram. The state government provides compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of victims.
Read More: