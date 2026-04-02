ETV Bharat / state

Zero Elephant Attack Deaths In Bankura After Two Decades, Forest Department Hails Breakthrough

Zero Elephant Attack Deaths In Bankura After Two Decades, Forest Department Hails Breakthrough ( ETV Bharat )

By Sahajan Purkait Kolkata: Wildlife management and human safety, the Bankura North Division has reported zero deaths from elephant attacks in 2025–26. This is the first achievement in nearly 20 years, officials said. In 2015–16 fiscal year 28 fatalities were recorded, which were the highest. On condition of anonymity, a forest official said, “We have focused on promoting coexistence through awareness campaigns in forest-fringe areas. We have deploying additional personnel, and using modern technology to track elephant movement. There are also plans to extend these measures to other forest divisions across the state,” the official said. According to Forest Department data, a total of 108 deaths due to elephant attacks have been recorded in the Bankura North Division since 2007. However, the number has declined over the years.