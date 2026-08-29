ETV Bharat / state

'Zero Connectivity': Development A Far Cry At Tribal Village In Odisha's Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A dark monsoon night, with lightning and heavy rains and a woman writhing in labor pain with her family wondering how to get her to hospital, at a remote village used to be quite common in Bollywood movies of the 80s. However, over the years, such scenes have vanished from the movies but not in Baghalat village in Jamankira block of Odisha's Sambalpur district.

The village, which remains cut-off from the rest of the road during monsoon, due to lack of a motorable road, saw yet another pregnant woman was carried to the Janani Express (102 ambulance) which had to be parked three kilometres away. The ambulance could not enter the village as the road leading to it had turned muddy due to heavy rains in the last few days.

The road to the village is so bad that it is difficult to even walk on foot. ETV Bharat correspondent Badshah Jusman Kumar Rana reached the village after crossing a muddy road surrounded by forests to enquire about the problems faced by the villagers .

Sukumani Munda was carried to the ambulance on August 9 at around 9 pm. Sukumani, wife of Ismail Dang complained of labor pains following which herfamily called the Asha worker of the village. The Asha worker immediately called an ambulance. But the ambulance could not reach the village. The family was told that they would have to take Sukumani to the nearby village of Kanibandli.

Locals walking to the village (ETV Bharat)

Amid heavy rain and lightning, Sukumani was carried on a stretcher for three km to an ambulance at around 11 am.

Maryam Dang (28), a resident of the village said the villagers have been demanding paved road to the village for the last several years but in vain. Baghalat is located around 30 km from Sambalpur town in a forested area. This village falls under the Jamankira block of Kuchinda, the Assembly constituency of state Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Ravi Nayak.