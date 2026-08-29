'Zero Connectivity': Development A Far Cry At Tribal Village In Odisha's Sambalpur
The road to village becomes too muddy for vehicles during monsoon due to which the locals are facing numerous issues, reports Badshan Jusman Kumar Rana.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
Sambalpur: A dark monsoon night, with lightning and heavy rains and a woman writhing in labor pain with her family wondering how to get her to hospital, at a remote village used to be quite common in Bollywood movies of the 80s. However, over the years, such scenes have vanished from the movies but not in Baghalat village in Jamankira block of Odisha's Sambalpur district.
The village, which remains cut-off from the rest of the road during monsoon, due to lack of a motorable road, saw yet another pregnant woman was carried to the Janani Express (102 ambulance) which had to be parked three kilometres away. The ambulance could not enter the village as the road leading to it had turned muddy due to heavy rains in the last few days.
The road to the village is so bad that it is difficult to even walk on foot. ETV Bharat correspondent Badshah Jusman Kumar Rana reached the village after crossing a muddy road surrounded by forests to enquire about the problems faced by the villagers .
Sukumani Munda was carried to the ambulance on August 9 at around 9 pm. Sukumani, wife of Ismail Dang complained of labor pains following which herfamily called the Asha worker of the village. The Asha worker immediately called an ambulance. But the ambulance could not reach the village. The family was told that they would have to take Sukumani to the nearby village of Kanibandli.
Amid heavy rain and lightning, Sukumani was carried on a stretcher for three km to an ambulance at around 11 am.
Maryam Dang (28), a resident of the village said the villagers have been demanding paved road to the village for the last several years but in vain. Baghalat is located around 30 km from Sambalpur town in a forested area. This village falls under the Jamankira block of Kuchinda, the Assembly constituency of state Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Ravi Nayak.
The village has a sizeable population of tribals, There exists a road from Gaudpali on the Mumbai-Kolkata National Highway from Sambalpur to Jamankira. The road is paved and motorable till Kanibandli village. However, the 3 km stretch from Kanibandli to Baghalat village is not paved.
The path gets filled with mud and water during monsoon. Anganwadi worker Jayanti Bud said 40 families live in the village whose population is 189. She said as far as education is concerned, there is only one Anganwadi centre in the village. "Children have to walk to Kanibandali village for school education.
"We are forced to keep our children in hostels near the village. The children from the village are staying in hostels at Badrama, Badibahal, Gudurapara, etc, she said. Jayanti said worst is the plight of college students.
Munuki, a student of Mura College, said, "Our village road gets muddy during monsoon. When it rains, I have no option but to skip classes. I cycle to my college, which is 6 km away, everyday. On rainy days, the roads get knee-deep in water".
Meanwhile, Kuchinda Sub-District Magistrate Saravanan Singh said, "We have to ascertain whether the road in the village is on forest land or any other. We will check through the tehsildar what type of land the road is on. If it is on forest land, then we will repair it under the VB-G RAM-G scheme. For a paved road, the land of the road must be revenue land and we will need to ascertain it before taking any step."
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