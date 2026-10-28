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Zeeshan Siddique Named Mumbai NCP President; Says Will Focus On Inclusive Organisational Growth

FILE - Zeeshan Siddique ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party on Wednesday appointed its MLC Zeeshan Siddique, son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, as president of its Mumbai unit, with the leader saying he would strive to expand the party’s presence in the metropolis.

Siddique thanked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who heads the party, and senior leader Parth Pawar for entrusting him with a “big responsibility”.

“It’s a long journey ahead. I will focus on strengthening the party in Mumbai through inclusivity. I will work towards fulfilling the dreams of late (NCP chief) Ajit Pawar and my father,” he told PTI. He said Parth Pawar was like an elder brother to him. Besides Siddique, Sunetra Pawar also announced the appointment of Umesh Patil as NCP national chief spokesperson. The appointment letters were handed over to the two leaders at Sunetra Pawar’s official residence, Devgiri, in south Mumbai. Other party leaders and office-bearers were also present, a party statement said.