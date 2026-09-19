Yuvraj Murder Case: Former Colleague, Accomplice Arrested From Uttarakhand, Sent To 5-Day Police Custody
Police are questioning the accused to establish the motive and determine the sequence of events leading to Yuvraj's death and disposal.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST|
Updated : September 19, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court has sent Anya Vats and Sanyam Sachdeva, arrested in connection with the murder of 31-year-old Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, to five days of police custody. Police arrested the two accused in Uttarakhand and produced them before the Saket Court.
Yuvraj, an HR executive at Adani Realty and resident of Sarita Vihar, had gone missing from Lajpat Nagar on September 6. Police are now questioning the accused to establish the motive behind the killing, and to reconstruct the sequence of events.
Police Trace Accused During Missing Person Probe
According to South East Delhi DCP Vineet Kumar, Yuvraj had gone to Lajpat Nagar with his family for shopping on September 6. During the outing, he told his sister that he had to attend an important meeting and would return home by night.
When he failed to return, his family tried contacting him but found his phone switched off. They subsequently lodged a missing person complaint at Lajpat Nagar Police Station.
Police examined CCTV footage, surveillance inputs and call detail records as part of the investigation. The probe revealed that Yuvraj had been in contact with his former office colleague Anya Vats before his disappearance. Police also found that Anya had been missing since September 8.
Investigators later traced Anya and learnt that she was using another mobile number whose location was in Uttarakhand. A police team travelled there and arrested Anya and Sanyam.
During questioning, Sanyam allegedly admitted to meeting Yuvraj and told police that he and Anya had killed him.
Accused Disclose Where Body Was Dumped
According to police, Anya and Sanyam subsequently told investigators that they had dumped Yuvraj's body in a drain in Badshahpur, Gurugram.
Delhi Police contacted Gurugram Police and learnt that an unidentified decomposed body had been recovered from a drain in Sector 70 under Badshahpur Police Station on September 10.
Police could not initially identify the body. After the post-mortem and completion of the necessary procedures, Gurugram Police cremated it as an unidentified body on September 14.
Police are now awaiting the post-mortem report to establish how Yuvraj died and are also investigating the motive behind the murder.
"After we reached the location, we learnt that Gurugram Police had recovered a body on September 10. The post-mortem was conducted, and the body was subsequently cremated. We are awaiting the post-mortem report, after which it will become clear how Yuvraj was killed. The reason behind the murder is also being investigated," said Vineet Kumar, DCP, South East Delhi.
Yuvraj was working with the sales team of the Adani Group.
Family Received Messages After His Disappearance
Yuvraj's sister Karishma said the family had gone to Lajpat Nagar Market to shop for his wedding on the day he disappeared. They had bought him a sherwani and were happy about the upcoming wedding.
She said Yuvraj told them he had an important meeting and would return home by 10 pm. When he didn't come back, the family grew worried.
"The next day, we received a message saying that we should not worry as he had gone out for an important meeting. He said he might have to go to Mumbai or Bengaluru and would return home soon," Karishma said.
She said she received the same message the following day. The family then asked Yuvraj to show his face on a video call or send a voice message because they were worried.
"After that, his mobile phone was switched off, and there were no more messages," she said.
The family initially approached Sarita Vihar Police Station but was advised to file the complaint at the police station under whose jurisdiction Yuvraj was last seen. They subsequently approached Lajpat Nagar Police Station.
Police are continuing to investigate the motive behind the killing and the complete sequence of events.
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