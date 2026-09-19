ETV Bharat / state

Yuvraj Murder Case: Former Colleague, Accomplice Arrested From Uttarakhand, Sent To 5-Day Police Custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court has sent Anya Vats and Sanyam Sachdeva, arrested in connection with the murder of 31-year-old Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, to five days of police custody. Police arrested the two accused in Uttarakhand and produced them before the Saket Court.

Yuvraj, an HR executive at Adani Realty and resident of Sarita Vihar, had gone missing from Lajpat Nagar on September 6. Police are now questioning the accused to establish the motive behind the killing, and to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Police Trace Accused During Missing Person Probe

According to South East Delhi DCP Vineet Kumar, Yuvraj had gone to Lajpat Nagar with his family for shopping on September 6. During the outing, he told his sister that he had to attend an important meeting and would return home by night.

When he failed to return, his family tried contacting him but found his phone switched off. They subsequently lodged a missing person complaint at Lajpat Nagar Police Station.

Police examined CCTV footage, surveillance inputs and call detail records as part of the investigation. The probe revealed that Yuvraj had been in contact with his former office colleague Anya Vats before his disappearance. Police also found that Anya had been missing since September 8.

Investigators later traced Anya and learnt that she was using another mobile number whose location was in Uttarakhand. A police team travelled there and arrested Anya and Sanyam.

During questioning, Sanyam allegedly admitted to meeting Yuvraj and told police that he and Anya had killed him.

Accused Disclose Where Body Was Dumped

According to police, Anya and Sanyam subsequently told investigators that they had dumped Yuvraj's body in a drain in Badshahpur, Gurugram.

Delhi Police contacted Gurugram Police and learnt that an unidentified decomposed body had been recovered from a drain in Sector 70 under Badshahpur Police Station on September 10.

Police could not initially identify the body. After the post-mortem and completion of the necessary procedures, Gurugram Police cremated it as an unidentified body on September 14.