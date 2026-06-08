ETV Bharat / state

Yusuf Pathan Draws Gujarat HC's Flak Over Vadodara Land Allotment

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Monday reprimanded Trinamool Congress MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan for occupying a land plot in Vadodara without completing the necessary formalities during the allotment process.

Pathan had filed an appeal before a division bench challenging the single-bench order in August 2025 finding him to be an encroacher on government land, after observing that no allotment order was issued in his name by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC).

Pathan's counsel Vidhi Bhatt argued that a 1999 state government policy included a provision to allot land to international players of the Indian cricket team and Pathan had applied for land based on this policy. The standing committee of VMC passed a proposal in 2012 to allot the land at market price, a move subsequently approved by the general body.

The petitioner further explained that although the state government's approval is not required for corporation land, it rejected the application in 2024 without showing any reason. Cricketer Nayan Mongia had previously been similarly allotted land.

VMC counsel argued that no international player has a legal right to receive land from the state government, and Pathan did not pay a single rupee for the land, for which he retained possession of it for years.