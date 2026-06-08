Yusuf Pathan Draws Gujarat HC's Flak Over Vadodara Land Allotment
Pathan filed an appeal before a division bench challenging the single-bench order in August 2025, which found him to be an encroacher on government land.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Monday reprimanded Trinamool Congress MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan for occupying a land plot in Vadodara without completing the necessary formalities during the allotment process.
Pathan had filed an appeal before a division bench challenging the single-bench order in August 2025 finding him to be an encroacher on government land, after observing that no allotment order was issued in his name by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC).
Pathan's counsel Vidhi Bhatt argued that a 1999 state government policy included a provision to allot land to international players of the Indian cricket team and Pathan had applied for land based on this policy. The standing committee of VMC passed a proposal in 2012 to allot the land at market price, a move subsequently approved by the general body.
The petitioner further explained that although the state government's approval is not required for corporation land, it rejected the application in 2024 without showing any reason. Cricketer Nayan Mongia had previously been similarly allotted land.
VMC counsel argued that no international player has a legal right to receive land from the state government, and Pathan did not pay a single rupee for the land, for which he retained possession of it for years.
During the hearing, the court observed that the proposals by the standing committee and the general body did not constitute a final allotment of land and questioned how Pathan obtained possession of the land when no actual allotment had taken place.
It emphasised that land cannot be allotted to an individual without a public auction or a transparent process, noting that there was nothing amiss in the corporation implementing such a policy for the first time and seeking approval from the state government. Emphasising that the policy for land allotment must be open and transparent, it questioned who handed over possession of the land and ordered an inquiry against the concerned official.
The court warned Pathan that illegally enclosing government land constitutes an offence, which is not expected from an international cricketer. "Even if the land remained unused, the fact that it was held in possession for years could necessitate the payment of rent and penalties based on market rates," it added.
Bhatt argued that certain crucial aspects of the 1999 policy and past precedents which not been presented before the single judge should be considered in the current appeal.
However, the court asked Pathan when he would vacate the land and sought a timeline for the payment of compensation, warning that if the land is not vacated voluntarily, orders would be issued to officials to take possession. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for June 15.
Also Read