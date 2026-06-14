ETV Bharat / state

YSRCP MLA Buchepalli Reddy Accused Of 'Misusing' Temple Building In Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool: The YSR Congress MLA Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy has been accused of misusing the building of Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy has been blamed of misusing a four bedroom building and allowing its use to his favourties. The Darsi MLA had allegedly misused the building after seeking allotment of land under the "A" category donation scheme. The rules provide that the building should be handed over to the temple after the construction is completed, but MLA Reddy allegedly misused it.

The temple authorities have decided to take possession of the building if it is not handed over by June 18. The temple rents out cottages to devotees, and four-bedroom accommodation costs Rs 8,000 per day. According to temple officials its income has been lost as the building has not been handed over for three years.