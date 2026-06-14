YSRCP MLA Buchepalli Reddy Accused Of 'Misusing' Temple Building In Andhra Pradesh
YSR Congress MLA Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy is facing accusations of misuse of a temple building in Andhra Pradesh.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Kurnool: The YSR Congress MLA Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy has been accused of misusing the building of Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh.
Reddy has been blamed of misusing a four bedroom building and allowing its use to his favourties. The Darsi MLA had allegedly misused the building after seeking allotment of land under the "A" category donation scheme. The rules provide that the building should be handed over to the temple after the construction is completed, but MLA Reddy allegedly misused it.
The temple authorities have decided to take possession of the building if it is not handed over by June 18. The temple rents out cottages to devotees, and four-bedroom accommodation costs Rs 8,000 per day. According to temple officials its income has been lost as the building has not been handed over for three years.
Temple executive officer (EO) Srinivas Rao said that notices have been issued to all those who did not hand over the cottages and warned that those who violated the rules would be fined and legal action would be taken against them.
“The construction should be completed within a year of the land being allotted. But even after three years, it has not been handed over to the authorities. The building needs to be repaired; the paint has faded,” the officials said.
After the issue came to light on Saturday, MLA Reddy reportedly sent his team to the temple authorities to try to hand over the keys.
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