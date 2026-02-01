ETV Bharat / state

YSRCP Leader Ambati Rambabu Arrested For Making Derogatory Remarks Against Chandrababu Naidu

Screengrab from the video show police shielding Ambati Rambabu from being attacked and from the stones while being taken to Nallapadu police station, in Guntur, on Saturday night. ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: Guntur district YSRCP president and former minister Ambati Rambabu was arrested by Andhra Pradesh police in a late night operation, following protests of the Telugu Desam Party cadres who took exception to the unparliamentary remarks he made against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday.

The angry cadres also attacked Rambabu’s Guntur residence and office, damaging windows, furniture, air-conditioners, and vehicles and prompting multiple complaints against the objectionable remarks he made. Complaints on the attack at his residence and the office were also lodged.

Following these complaints, personnel from Nallapadu police station picked up Ambati Rambabu at around 10.45 PM from his Guntur residence. Police had to use their shields to provide him cover from the angry mob awaiting to give him a sound thrashing. He was shifted to the Nallapadu police station with a tight security cover. Some of the angry mob was seen trying to attack him when he was bundled into the police vehicle. Police present at the spot were exposed to the stoning by the mob.

Guntur district TDP president Pilli Manikya Rao and Nallapadu police station Sub-Inspector K Ramakrishna were among the complainants against Rambabu.

The former Minister from Jagan's cabinet landed in police net after his visit earlier in the day to Guntur's Gorantla locality, where a flex banner, headlined “Mahapapam” (greatest sin), was erected by the TDP. After visiting the site near the Gorantla Venkateswara Swamy temple on the Guntur–Amaravati road, Rambabu cautioned that the banner had to be dismantled within 24 hours or he would remove it.

"As Rambabu was seen leaving after offering prayers at the temple, TDP cadres gheraoed his vehicle," a police official present at the scene told Eenadu. A visibly enraged Rambabu began hurling expletives while he was sitting in the car. According to police, he escalated the situation by challenging the angry cadre from TDP and NDA alliance partners to come at him. Police personnel present at the spot attempted to defuse the situation. They also prevented him from getting down from the car and suggested he leave the spot, ensuring his safety. However, the former minister rolled down his windows and hurled another volley of expletives against the CM. Eventually, police managed to escort him away to safety from the spot.