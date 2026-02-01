YSRCP Leader Ambati Rambabu Arrested For Making Derogatory Remarks Against Chandrababu Naidu
The former minister from Jagan's government accused of making derogatory remarks against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been arrested from his residence.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST
Amaravati: Guntur district YSRCP president and former minister Ambati Rambabu was arrested by Andhra Pradesh police in a late night operation, following protests of the Telugu Desam Party cadres who took exception to the unparliamentary remarks he made against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday.
The angry cadres also attacked Rambabu’s Guntur residence and office, damaging windows, furniture, air-conditioners, and vehicles and prompting multiple complaints against the objectionable remarks he made. Complaints on the attack at his residence and the office were also lodged.
Following these complaints, personnel from Nallapadu police station picked up Ambati Rambabu at around 10.45 PM from his Guntur residence. Police had to use their shields to provide him cover from the angry mob awaiting to give him a sound thrashing. He was shifted to the Nallapadu police station with a tight security cover. Some of the angry mob was seen trying to attack him when he was bundled into the police vehicle. Police present at the spot were exposed to the stoning by the mob.
Guntur district TDP president Pilli Manikya Rao and Nallapadu police station Sub-Inspector K Ramakrishna were among the complainants against Rambabu.
The former Minister from Jagan's cabinet landed in police net after his visit earlier in the day to Guntur's Gorantla locality, where a flex banner, headlined “Mahapapam” (greatest sin), was erected by the TDP. After visiting the site near the Gorantla Venkateswara Swamy temple on the Guntur–Amaravati road, Rambabu cautioned that the banner had to be dismantled within 24 hours or he would remove it.
"As Rambabu was seen leaving after offering prayers at the temple, TDP cadres gheraoed his vehicle," a police official present at the scene told Eenadu. A visibly enraged Rambabu began hurling expletives while he was sitting in the car. According to police, he escalated the situation by challenging the angry cadre from TDP and NDA alliance partners to come at him. Police personnel present at the spot attempted to defuse the situation. They also prevented him from getting down from the car and suggested he leave the spot, ensuring his safety. However, the former minister rolled down his windows and hurled another volley of expletives against the CM. Eventually, police managed to escort him away to safety from the spot.
The vulgar language, including repeated provocative challenges and insults, was recorded by those accompanying him and was widely shared in the social media. They quickly went viral on social media and television channels, sparking massive protests across the state.
Rambabu who spoke to the media later made further provocative remarks, dared the government to arrest him, if he were at fault. He claimed he was not afraid of arrest or jail, while he employed derogatory language to abuse against the CM.
TDP leaders accused Ambati Rambabu of indulging in multiple attempts in the past four months through provocative speech and also submitted a formal complaint with SP Vakul Jindal, who promised action based on the merits.
Earlier in the day, an electronic media journalist was hit by a speeding vehicle part of Rambabu's convoy.
The situation in Guntur remained tense until late at night, with heavy police deployment to prevent further escalation.