YSRCP Has No Clean Chit in Tirumala Adulterated Laddoo Case: AP Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav
Keshav alleged that soon after the YSRCP came to power, the stringent norms laid by the TDP government were relaxed, laying the foundation for adulteration.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 1:37 PM IST
Mangalagiri: Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav has strongly rejected the YSR Congress Party’s claim that it has received a clean chit in the Tirumala adulterated laddoo affair, calling it "false propaganda". Keshav accused the party of attempting to mislead the public.
Addressing the media, Payyavula Keshav said the YSRCP should be ashamed of celebrating despite committing what he described as a grave sin related to the prasad of Lord Venkateswara, whom millions of devotees worship as the Lord of Lords. He asserted that the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government, between 2014 and 2019, had implemented several strict regulations to protect the sanctity of the Tirumala laddoo.
He, however, alleged that soon after the YSRCP came to power, these stringent norms were relaxed, laying the foundation for adulteration. He stated that during the YSRCP government’s tenure, in 2022, the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) confirmed that the substance supplied in the name of ghee contained animal remains. He alleged that the then YSRCP government deliberately suppressed this report and failed to take any action.
He further claimed that the previous rulers treated the procurement of raw materials for the Lord’s prasad merely as a financial transaction. He said there must be a thorough investigation into who received money allegedly routed through hawala channels to YV Subba Reddy’s personal assistant, Chinnappanna.
Referring to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s statements, he said the National Dairy Development Board, one of the most prestigious laboratories in the country, confirmed the presence of animal remains. This fact, he added, is clearly mentioned on page 35 of the SIT's supplementary charge sheet. He questioned how the YSRCP could claim a clean chit in the face of such findings.
Keshav accused the YSRCP of acting wickedly by trying to deceive the public instead of apologising for its mistake. He said the party was spreading falsehoods rather than bowing its head in shame for the sin committed. He clarified that the government was presenting facts to the public only because it could not tolerate the excessive propaganda being spread, and stressed that there was no intention to politicise an issue related to Lord Venkateswara of Tirumala.
Keshav said Chandrababu Naidu, who is a firm believer in Lord Venkateswara, will not allow the adulterated laddoo issue to be brushed aside. He said responsibility must be fixed on those who ultimately orchestrated the adulteration. After completing his Kuppam tour, Chandrababu Naidu will take serious action on the issue, he added, stressing that the purification process in Tirumala must continue.
He said several more aspects of the case were yet to come to light and urged people to wait and watch the steps Chandrababu Naidu would take. He also questioned former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s commitment to respecting all faiths, stating that while Jagan may believe in his chosen deity, he also has a responsibility to respect other gods. He asked how the YSRCP could deny wrongdoing when there is a report running over 200 pages detailing atrocities linked to the adulterated laddoo affair.
The minister concluded by saying that government action would be taken after careful consideration of the sanctity of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the sentiments of devotees, and the seriousness of the violations that have occurred.
Read More