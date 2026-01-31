ETV Bharat / state

YSRCP Has No Clean Chit in Tirumala Adulterated Laddoo Case: AP Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav

Mangalagiri: Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav has strongly rejected the YSR Congress Party’s claim that it has received a clean chit in the Tirumala adulterated laddoo affair, calling it "false propaganda". Keshav accused the party of attempting to mislead the public.

Addressing the media, Payyavula Keshav said the YSRCP should be ashamed of celebrating despite committing what he described as a grave sin related to the prasad of Lord Venkateswara, whom millions of devotees worship as the Lord of Lords. He asserted that the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government, between 2014 and 2019, had implemented several strict regulations to protect the sanctity of the Tirumala laddoo.

He, however, alleged that soon after the YSRCP came to power, these stringent norms were relaxed, laying the foundation for adulteration. He stated that during the YSRCP government’s tenure, in 2022, the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) confirmed that the substance supplied in the name of ghee contained animal remains. He alleged that the then YSRCP government deliberately suppressed this report and failed to take any action.

He further claimed that the previous rulers treated the procurement of raw materials for the Lord’s prasad merely as a financial transaction. He said there must be a thorough investigation into who received money allegedly routed through hawala channels to YV Subba Reddy’s personal assistant, Chinnappanna.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s statements, he said the National Dairy Development Board, one of the most prestigious laboratories in the country, confirmed the presence of animal remains. This fact, he added, is clearly mentioned on page 35 of the SIT's supplementary charge sheet. He questioned how the YSRCP could claim a clean chit in the face of such findings.