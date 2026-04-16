'Andhra Pradesh Will Not Only Lose...': YS Sharmila Appeals CM Chandrababu Naidu To Oppose Delimitation Bill
Sharmila demanded to oppose the Delimitation Bill and convene a special Assembly session to pass a resolution rejecting the Centre's proposal.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST|
Updated : April 16, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
Amaravati: APCC president YS Sharmila on Wednesday appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to oppose the Delimitation Bill in the Parliament, flagging the 'perils' it could mete out to the state.
The Central government and the Opposition are set to cross swords in the Lok Sabha on Thursday as a three-day special sitting of Parliament begins with a debate on a key Constitution amendment bill that has provisions for the women's quota law implementation and the contentious delimitation exercise.
Highlighting that Andhra Pradesh is a deficit state, Sharmila emphasised that if Lok Sabha seats rise in the Parliament, it will lead to further fortifying of northern India's political influence and thereby affect the percolation of funds from the Centre to the state.
"I appeal to you (Naidu) to oppose the Delimitation Bill, which will adversely affect the state's prospects. Centre's negligence will rise in sanctioning funds for projects like Amaravati capital and Polavaram Project," the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief said in an open letter to the TDP supremo, a key NDA ally.
గౌరవ ముఖ్యమంత్రివర్యులు శ్రీ నారా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు గారికి, @ncbn— YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) April 15, 2026
కేంద్రం ప్రతిపాదించిన 2011 జనాభా లెక్కల ఆధారిత డీ లిమిటేషన్ ప్రక్రియ రాష్ట్ర ప్రయోజనాలను దారుణంగా దెబ్బతీస్తోంది. ఇది ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాజకీయ మరియు ఆర్థిక భవిష్యత్తుకు పెను ముప్పు. అత్యంత ఆందోళనతో, ఒక అత్యవసర… pic.twitter.com/JJatLZBT8H
Vociferously opposing delimitation, she said its passage will pose a threat to Andhra Pradesh's political and economic future, calling out the manner in which the bill is allegedly being "tabled at lightning speed and dictatorial fashion without any constitutional consultations." If delimitation is exercised solely on the basis of population, she said, Andhra Pradesh's political and economic interests will be hurt.
According to the opposition leader, Andhra Pradesh will not only lose its voice at the Centre but also financial opportunities worth thousands of crores of rupees. She called on Naidu to rally support from all 25 Lok Sabha MPs and 11 Rajya Sabha MPs from the state, irrespective of their political affiliation, to oppose the Delimitation Bill.
Observing that history will not spare the leaders who stay silent at a juncture like this, Sharmila told Naidu that only a strong response will determine the future of the state. In the event Naidu "fails to protect the rights of the state now", she warned that the Congress party will not remain a mute spectator but will mobilise a statewide movement with its party leaders and cadres.
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