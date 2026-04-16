ETV Bharat / state

'Andhra Pradesh Will Not Only Lose...': YS Sharmila Appeals CM Chandrababu Naidu To Oppose Delimitation Bill

Amaravati: APCC president YS Sharmila on Wednesday appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to oppose the Delimitation Bill in the Parliament, flagging the 'perils' it could mete out to the state.

The Central government and the Opposition are set to cross swords in the Lok Sabha on Thursday as a three-day special sitting of Parliament begins with a debate on a key Constitution amendment bill that has provisions for the women's quota law implementation and the contentious delimitation exercise.

Highlighting that Andhra Pradesh is a deficit state, Sharmila emphasised that if Lok Sabha seats rise in the Parliament, it will lead to further fortifying of northern India's political influence and thereby affect the percolation of funds from the Centre to the state.

"I appeal to you (Naidu) to oppose the Delimitation Bill, which will adversely affect the state's prospects. Centre's negligence will rise in sanctioning funds for projects like Amaravati capital and Polavaram Project," the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief said in an open letter to the TDP supremo, a key NDA ally.