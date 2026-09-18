ETV Bharat / state

YouTuber Murder: Victim Vaishnavi's Brother Takes Revenge, Stabs Her Husband To Death In Telangana's Nizamabad

Nizamabad: In what is being claimed as an act of revenge killing, months after young YouTuber Vaishnavi was allegedly murdered by her husband, her brother stabbed the accused to death in full public view here in Telangana.

Vaishnavi's brother Santosh released a video on social media on Friday and claimed responsibility, stating that it was out of vengeance for his sister's murder. The incident, which took place on Thursday at Raja Rajendra Crossroads in Nizamabad, has been caught on CCTV.

Vaishnavi (19), a native of Madapur in Korutla Mandal, had tied the knot with Chittari Haribabu (24) of Yesukonigutta in August last year and was living with his family. While there were frequent quarrels between the couple, the dispute turned violent on the night of March 17.

The next morning, Vaishnavi, who was four months pregnant, was found dead, lying in a pool of blood.

It was alleged that Haribabu strangled and stabbed her to death before fleeing the scene. Although police arrested him two days later, he was released on bail on August 15. Since then, he had been working at a Ganesha idol manufacturing unit in Anantapur. His mother was also imprisoned but was recently released on bail. Since then, she has been living in a rented house in Indrapur Colony, Nizamabad, and selling corn.