ETV Bharat / state

YouTuber’s Social Media Video Leads To House Robbery In Kanyakumari, 4 Arrested

YouTuber’s Social Media Video Leads to House Robbery in Kanyakumari, 4 Arrested ( ETV Bharat )

Kanyakumari: Police have arrested four people in connection with the robbery at the house of popular YouTuber Madhumita in Kanyakumari district. Police said the suspects allegedly targeted the house after watching one of her social media videos.

Madhumita lives with her husband Vinodkumar in the Dhammathukon VIP Garden area near Nagercoil. Vinodkumar is involved in several businesses, including cardamom trading. According to police, Madhumita had recently shared a Reels video on social media in which she spoke about having lakhs of rupees at home and purchasing gold jewellery every month. The video subsequently went viral. Police said a gang of four allegedly broke into the house and fled with cash and jewellery. Madhumita's family later reported the theft at the Rajakkamangalam police station. According to the complaint, 118 sovereigns of gold and diamond jewellery and Rs 50,000 in cash were stolen.