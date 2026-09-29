YouTuber’s Social Media Video Leads To House Robbery In Kanyakumari, 4 Arrested
Police said a gang of four allegedly broke into the house and fled with cash and jewellery.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Kanyakumari: Police have arrested four people in connection with the robbery at the house of popular YouTuber Madhumita in Kanyakumari district. Police said the suspects allegedly targeted the house after watching one of her social media videos.
Madhumita lives with her husband Vinodkumar in the Dhammathukon VIP Garden area near Nagercoil. Vinodkumar is involved in several businesses, including cardamom trading.
According to police, Madhumita had recently shared a Reels video on social media in which she spoke about having lakhs of rupees at home and purchasing gold jewellery every month. The video subsequently went viral. Police said a gang of four allegedly broke into the house and fled with cash and jewellery. Madhumita's family later reported the theft at the Rajakkamangalam police station.
According to the complaint, 118 sovereigns of gold and diamond jewellery and Rs 50,000 in cash were stolen.
Police formed seven special teams and examined CCTV footage from the house and surrounding areas. According to Kanyakumari Sub-Divisional Deputy Superintendent of Police Prakash, investigators examined around 160 CCTV cameras along the route from the crime scene to Srivaikundam.
The investigation led police to identify 30-year-old Isakki Pandian of Srivaikundam and 28-year-old Murugan of Mukoodal as alleged members of the gang.
Police said the two suspects were traced with the help of technology while travelling from Srivaikundam towards Kanyakumari. A special team intercepted their vehicle in the Erumbakkadu area and arrested them. Based on information obtained during questioning, police subsequently arrested two more suspects, 30-year-old Murugesan and 39-year-old Thangapandi, both from the Alangulam area.
Police said they recovered 98 sovereigns of jewellery from the accused. According to police, the suspects told investigators that they were prompted to carry out the robbery after watching Madhumita's social media content. Investigators are also examining whether all four arrested suspects were involved in the crime and whether others were part of the gang.
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