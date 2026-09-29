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YouTuber Savukku Shankar Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison In Defamation Case

File photo of Savukku Shankar ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Chennai Egmore Court on Tuesday sentenced YouTuber Savukku Shankar to 3 years in prison in a case of making defamatory comments about a news anchor and threatening him.

Former news anchor and lawyer Mahalakshmi first filed a complaint against Savukku Shankar in 2013. In it, she alleged that Savukku Shankar had posted defamatory comments about her on his 'Savukku' website. The counsel representing Mahalakshmi argued that Savukku Shankar was deliberately defaming and threatening her and that legal action should be taken.