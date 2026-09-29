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YouTuber Savukku Shankar Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison In Defamation Case

The Judge observed that he was found guilty under the Prevention of Harassment of Women Act.

YouTuber Savukku Shankar Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison In Defamation Case
File photo of Savukku Shankar (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 29, 2026 at 10:16 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Chennai: The Chennai Egmore Court on Tuesday sentenced YouTuber Savukku Shankar to 3 years in prison in a case of making defamatory comments about a news anchor and threatening him.

Former news anchor and lawyer Mahalakshmi first filed a complaint against Savukku Shankar in 2013. In it, she alleged that Savukku Shankar had posted defamatory comments about her on his 'Savukku' website.

The counsel representing Mahalakshmi argued that Savukku Shankar was deliberately defaming and threatening her and that legal action should be taken.

The counsel representing Savukku Shankar argued that the allegations and complaints made against him were completely false.

After all the arguments from all sides were concluded, Egmore Metropolitan Criminal Magistrate Court Judge Sivasakthi sentenced YouTuber Savukku Shankar to 3 years in prison. The Judge observed that he was found guilty under the Prevention of Harassment of Women Act.

Following this, a request was made on behalf of Savukku Shankar to be given time to appeal against the sentence. The judge granted it and ordered a 30-day period to appeal.

Read More

  1. Tamil Nadu Police Arrest YouTuber Savukku Shankar In Andhra Pradesh
  2. Tamil Nadu: YouTuber Savukku Shankar Granted Three-Day Parole To Attend Mother’s Last Rites

TAGGED:

YOUTUBER
DEFAMATION CASE
SUVUKKU SHANKAR

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