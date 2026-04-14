Tamil Nadu: YouTuber Savukku Shankar Granted Three-Day Parole To Attend Mother’s Last Rites
Savukku Shankar was recently arrested in a money extortion case through intimidation.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 11:21 PM IST
Chennai: The Chennai Police have granted a three-day temporary conditional parole to YouTuber Savukku Shankar to attend the final rites of his mother, who passed away due to ill health.
Savukku Shankar was recently arrested in a money extortion case through intimidation. A special police team apprehended him on April 8 in Andhra Pradesh after he had allegedly been absconding. Following his arrest, he was remanded to judicial custody and lodged in the Chennai Central Prison.
Chennai Police Commissioner Abin Dinesh Modak issued the order following a petition filed by Shankar seeking permission to participate in the funeral ceremonies. His mother, Kamala, who had travelled from Bengaluru, died on April 13. The last rites are scheduled for April 14 in Bengaluru.
According to the official order, Savukku Shankar, who is currently under preventive detention, has been granted temporary conditional release from April 13 to April 16. The order specifies that he will be escorted from the Chennai Central Prison and must be returned to custody upon the completion of the parole period.
“It has been reported that the mother of the preventive detainee Shankar, also known as Savukku Shankar, namely Kamala, passed away on April 13. As the final rites are scheduled for April 14 in Bengaluru, a request was submitted seeking conditional release to enable his participation,” Commissioner Modak stated in the order.
During the period of Parole, Savukku Shankar is prohibited from engaging in any activity that could disturb public peace or public order. His release is contingent upon the submission of the necessary bail and he must not interfere with evidence or influence witnesses related to the ongoing investigation.
Read More: