ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: YouTuber Savukku Shankar Granted Three-Day Parole To Attend Mother’s Last Rites

Chennai: The Chennai Police have granted a three-day temporary conditional parole to YouTuber Savukku Shankar to attend the final rites of his mother, who passed away due to ill health.

Savukku Shankar was recently arrested in a money extortion case through intimidation. A special police team apprehended him on April 8 in Andhra Pradesh after he had allegedly been absconding. Following his arrest, he was remanded to judicial custody and lodged in the Chennai Central Prison.

Chennai Police Commissioner Abin Dinesh Modak issued the order following a petition filed by Shankar seeking permission to participate in the funeral ceremonies. His mother, Kamala, who had travelled from Bengaluru, died on April 13. The last rites are scheduled for April 14 in Bengaluru.