YouTuber Savukku Shankar Arrested After Dramatic Five-Hour Police Operation
Published : December 13, 2025 at 10:07 PM IST
Chennai: YouTuber Savukku Shankar was arrested in a dramatic early-morning police operation on Saturday in an extortion case. Police had to break down the door of his Pallavaram residence in Chennai using a hydraulic machine to take him into custody.
The arrest follows a complaint filed by a film producer three months ago, accusing Shankar of demanding money. The Adambakkam police had registered a case based on the complaint. However, controversy arose after a summons from the Madipakkam police station was issued in connection with the same case, prompting Shankar’s lawyer to question the legality of the summons and seek clarification from authorities.
Police claimed that Shankar declined to open the door when the investigating officer knocked at his residence here this morning. "He refused to open the door, insisting that the police first speak to his advocates before stepping in," an official told PTI.
According to sources, over 50 police personnel surrounded Shankar’s residence early in the morning. When officers knocked, the YouTuber refused to open the door, instead releasing a video message in which he said, "Police have come to arrest me. I haven’t opened the door yet. I’m waiting for my lawyer to arrive."
Despite repeated requests, Shankar remained inside. After nearly five hours, police called in firefighters, who used a hydraulic cutter to force open the door. Officers then entered the house, examined his mobile phone, laptop, and several documents, and later took him into custody under heavy security. As he was led away, Shankar shouted slogans claiming he was being targeted for criticising the DMK government.
"I am being arrested because I exposed the government’s incompetence," he shouted, alleging that a false complaint was filed against him.
Congress MP from Sivaganga Karti P Chidambaram said on X: "While I don’t subscribe to or endorse him, this repeated recurring arrests of @SavukkuOfficial @savukku is blatant harassment."
Reacting to the arrest, BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathi alleged in a post on social media that the DMK government "unleashed repression and anarchy." "This is strongly condemnable," he said.
