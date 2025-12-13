ETV Bharat / state

YouTuber Savukku Shankar Arrested After Dramatic Five-Hour Police Operation

Chennai: YouTuber Savukku Shankar was arrested in a dramatic early-morning police operation on Saturday in an extortion case. Police had to break down the door of his Pallavaram residence in Chennai using a hydraulic machine to take him into custody.

The arrest follows a complaint filed by a film producer three months ago, accusing Shankar of demanding money. The Adambakkam police had registered a case based on the complaint. However, controversy arose after a summons from the Madipakkam police station was issued in connection with the same case, prompting Shankar’s lawyer to question the legality of the summons and seek clarification from authorities.

Police claimed that Shankar declined to open the door when the investigating officer knocked at his residence here this morning. "He refused to open the door, insisting that the police first speak to his advocates before stepping in," an official told PTI.