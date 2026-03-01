YouTuber Rahul Maharana Stabbed To Death In Bhubaneswar, 3 Arrested
The man was stabbed to death during a late-night altercation in Bhubaneswar, triggering tension at Capital Hospital.
Bhubaneswar: A YouTuber was stabbed to death at a school ground in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, police said on Sunday. The incident took place at a school ground in GGP Colony in the Mancheswar police station area, they said. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Ranjan Maharana, a resident of Jagannathnagar, and the husband of Odia album actress Divyadarshini Das.
The exact motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Locals alleged that the incident occurred after some miscreants were opposed for consuming liquor in the middle of the ground. Police said an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.
According to local residents, at around 9.30 PM, three unidentified youths were consuming liquor on a stage near the GGP Colony school ground. A local youth named Shiva reportedly objected to the drinking, leading to a scuffle. Shiva was allegedly assaulted by the group and fell to the ground after sustaining injuries.
Seeing this, Rahul and a few others rushed to the spot, following which a heated altercation broke out. Taking advantage of the darkness, one of the miscreants allegedly stabbed Rahul in the chest and fled the scene. Rahul was rushed to Capital Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Tension prevailed at the hospital premises late into the night as friends and relatives gathered near the mortuary.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena on Sunday morning said all the accused involved in the murder have been detained even before registration of the FIR. The knife used in the crime has been seized from one of the accused. A case has been registered, and legal arrest procedures are underway, he said.
Local resident Karunakara Baliarsingh said Rahul was a well-behaved person and a businessman, and that his family is respectable. He alleged that the miscreants had come from outside and committed the crime under the influence of alcohol after being opposed.
Police officials, including DCP Jagmohan Meena and Mancheswar Station House Officer Dayanidhi Das, visited the spot late at night and conducted an inquiry. Slippers were found scattered at the ground, and chips packets, liquor bottles and water bottles were lying on the stage near the school ground. A scientific team is expected to visit the spot on Sunday to collect samples.
Rahul owned SR & SR Industrial Gas Agency on Canal Road in Palasuni, and had married three months ago. His body has been kept at Capital Hospital and will be handed over to family members after the post-mortem on Sunday, police said.
