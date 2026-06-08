ETV Bharat / state

YouTuber Maridhas arrested for posting 'critical' videos against TVK govt

Madurai: Well-known YouTuber Maridhas was arrested on Monday by a special team of the Chennai City Police for allegedly posting a series of critical videos targeting the TVK government, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and several state ministers, officials said. Maridhas was picked up from his residence at Surya Nagar here. He is currently being brought to Chennai, they said.

"Complete details regarding the specific sections under which he has been booked will be made available following further investigation," the police official added.

According to police sources, following continuous allegations and critical commentary online against the functioning of the state government, the Cyber Crime department of Chennai Police registered a case on its own against the YouTuber.

A special team of the Cyber Crime wing from Chennai arrived in Madurai on Monday. Maridhas was taken into their custody from his residence in Surya Nagar with assistance from the Madurai City Police.

Maridhas, who commands a significant social media following, has frequently courted controversy in the past for his political commentary and has faced multiple police cases. Meanwhile, opposition leaders in Tamil Nadu condemned the police action, accusing the TVK-led government of authoritarianism and political intolerance.

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, speaking to reporters in Tiruchirappalli, pointed out the ruling dispensation's shift in stance on freedom of expression.

"Before coming to power, CM Vijay spoke passionately about freedom of expression and condemned the arrest of those who voiced against the government. However, this current governance exhibits intolerance," she said, adding that Maridhas had pointed out administrative deficiencies backed by data without launching personal attacks.