YouTuber And Social Media Influencer Nancy Grewal Stabbed To Death In Canada

Hyderabad : YouTuber and social influencer Nancy Grewal, was allegedly stabbed to death at Windsor, Ontario in Canada.

Nancy was attacked on Tuesday night and was rushed to hospital by the Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services. However, she died during treatment. According to Canada's media, LaSalle police confirmed the deceased as Nancy Grewal (45) who was a YouTuber and was known for her sharp comments on social media. However, the police have not yet confirmed whether any suspect has been taken into custody.

Nancy had uploaded a controversial video on her social media handle six days ago, in which she used objectionable language on Sri Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargajj. On February 25, she made some controversial comments on Dera Beas. She had also reacted sharply to Punjabi singer KS Makhan joining the Akali Dal in a video on February 24. Nancy had also been raising her voice against Sukhbir Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia.