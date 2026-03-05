YouTuber And Social Media Influencer Nancy Grewal Stabbed To Death In Canada
While police have not yet arrested any suspect, Nancy's mother alleged she had an enmity with one Avtar Singh Gunar.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST|
Updated : March 5, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: YouTuber and social influencer Nancy Grewal, was allegedly stabbed to death at Windsor, Ontario in Canada.
Nancy was attacked on Tuesday night and was rushed to hospital by the Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services. However, she died during treatment. According to Canada's media, LaSalle police confirmed the deceased as Nancy Grewal (45) who was a YouTuber and was known for her sharp comments on social media. However, the police have not yet confirmed whether any suspect has been taken into custody.
Nancy had uploaded a controversial video on her social media handle six days ago, in which she used objectionable language on Sri Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargajj. On February 25, she made some controversial comments on Dera Beas. She had also reacted sharply to Punjabi singer KS Makhan joining the Akali Dal in a video on February 24. Nancy had also been raising her voice against Sukhbir Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia.
Nancy's mother Chhinderpal Kaur alleged her daughter had an enmity with one Avtar Singh Gunar, son of Jasvir Singh Rode. "He (Avtar) was hostile towards my daughter and had been asking her to apologize to him and follow what he said," Chhinderpal said.
Nancy was originally from Ludhiana. According to her earlier public posts, she studied in Sirsa and later attended Satluj Public School. She also mentioned completing her higher studies at a national college, as described on her Facebook profile. Before moving to the Windsor/LaSalle region in Ontario, Nancy had been living in Calgary, Alberta. Local reports described her as a Punjabi-origin YouTuber, although details about her exact online following and content style vary across sources.
Nancy Grewal was known for openly expressing her opinions on developments in Punjab and the broader India–Canada relationship.
La Salle Police Service in a media post on its portal said, "Report #26-2856. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on March 3, 2026, emergency services responded to the 2400 block of Todd Lane for a report of a stabbing. A 45-year-old female was located with injuries. She was transported by Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Her identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification".
The post added, "This is an active investigation, and the public can expect extended police presence on Todd Lane. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jamie Nestor at 519-969-5210 ext. 2531. We are also seeking video surveillance from anyone that lives nearby. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.
Also Read
YouTuber Rahul Maharana Stabbed To Death In Bhubaneswar, 3 Arrested