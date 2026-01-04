ETV Bharat / state

YouTube Videos Inspire Tantric Ritual; Two Arrested For Tampering With 15-Year-Old Girl’s Ashes In Rajasthan

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police have arrested two youths for allegedly tampering with the ashes of a deceased 15-year-old girl at a crematorium in Jaipur. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to performing tantric rituals after learning it from YouTube.

The incident occurred on Friday at a crematorium in the Mahesh Nagar police station area, where locals observed suspicious behaviour from two youths, identified as Suresh Kumar and Shanti Kumar. They were caught, beaten, and handed over to the police.

The victim’s family has informed police that their 15-year-old daughter was undergoing treatment at a hospital. She died during treatment, and her cremation was carried out on Thursday at the crematorium in Sodala Ramnagar Extension, which falls under the Mahesh Nagar police station area, according to Head Constable Dharmveer Singh of the Mahesh Nagar police station, which is probing the incident.

He also confirmed the incident, saying that on Friday, at around 11:45 a.m., the accused youths were caught by locals tampering with the girl’s ashes and performing tantric rituals at the crematorium. People present there noticed their actions and apprehended them.