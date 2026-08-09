Youths Perform Tantric Ritual With Chhattisgarh HC Chief Justice's Photo To Secure Bail For Relative
Bilaspur SSP Rajnesh Singh said one of those involved in the ritual had been released in a stabbing case, while his relatives remained in jail.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Bilaspur: In a bizarre incident from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, tantra rituals were performed by four youths at the cremation ground of Devri village, under the jurisdiction of the Sipat police station, to secure bail for a person who is in jail.
Surprisingly, the photograph of the Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court had been placed there as part of the ritual. Upon noticing the act, villagers managed to detain one of the accused, while three others fled the scene. Later, the person identified as Rishikesh Kumar was handed over to the police.
"We received a call at the police station on Friday night reporting that villagers were beating up some youths. Police reached the cremation ground and found that one of the accused had previously been released in a stabbing case, while his relatives remained in jail. They were performing occult rituals at the cremation ground to secure bail for him. Initial police action has been taken," Bilaspur SSP Rajnesh Singh said.
Singh said fish, lemons, vermilion, worship materials, photographs of the Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court and of two youths have been seized from the spot.
Preliminary questioning revealed that Kumar is a relative of the person who is in jail in a stabbing case. The relatives had contacted an alleged occultist via social media who claimed that performing a special ritual at the cremation ground would facilitate bail. Consequently, the four individuals went to the Devri cremation ground. Kumar is being interrogated, and three absconding individuals are being looked for, the SSP said.
A similar incident took place in the Sirgitti area of Bilaspur, where an occultist had visited the cremation ground of Bannak Chowk late at night to perform occult rituals using photographs and other materials.
When some local youths questioned him, the occultist failed to provide a satisfactory answer. Subsequently, the police were informed, and the person — a resident of the Sirgitti police station area — was detained.
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