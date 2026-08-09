ETV Bharat / state

Youths Perform Tantric Ritual With Chhattisgarh HC Chief Justice's Photo To Secure Bail For Relative

Bilaspur: In a bizarre incident from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, tantra rituals were performed by four youths at the cremation ground of Devri village, under the jurisdiction of the Sipat police station, to secure bail for a person who is in jail.

Surprisingly, the photograph of the Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court had been placed there as part of the ritual. Upon noticing the act, villagers managed to detain one of the accused, while three others fled the scene. Later, the person identified as Rishikesh Kumar was handed over to the police.

"We received a call at the police station on Friday night reporting that villagers were beating up some youths. Police reached the cremation ground and found that one of the accused had previously been released in a stabbing case, while his relatives remained in jail. They were performing occult rituals at the cremation ground to secure bail for him. Initial police action has been taken," Bilaspur SSP Rajnesh Singh said.

Singh said fish, lemons, vermilion, worship materials, photographs of the Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court and of two youths have been seized from the spot.