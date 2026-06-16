ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Youths Pelt Stones At Elephants, Forest Department Initiates Action

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi: A video of youths pelting stones at elephants in Chhattisgarh's Marwahi forest division has come to light, prompting action by the forest department. The department has identified several youths and is preparing legal action against them under the Wildlife Protection Act, officials said.

The video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, shows villagers throwing stones at elephants roaming in the forest division. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Grishmi Chand stated that the individuals seen in the video have been identified and instructions have been issued to register an FIR against them under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act. "The accused will be arrested soon, and a charge sheet will be presented in court," the DFO said.

The DFO further said that harassing, chasing, or throwing stones at wild elephants is a serious offence that not only endangers the safety of wildlife but also puts human lives at risk.

Forest officials said a request has been made to the district administration and police authorities for additional security personnel whenever elephants enter habitation areas, in order to control crowds and prevent untoward incidents.