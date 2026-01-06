Three Youths From Telangana Killed In Road Accident After Visiting Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple
Ujjain Police said preliminary probe suggests that the accident occurred due to poor visibility amid dense fog.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Ujjain: Three youths from Telangana were killed and four others injured when their vehicle collided with a trailer due to dense fog in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Tuesday morning, police said.
According to police, the accident occurred near Chandesara village in the Nagjhir police station area of Ujjain when a tempo traveller carrying a group of friends from Telangana was on its way to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya after visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple.
The impact of the collision was so severe that the vehicle was badly damaged. All the injured were admitted to the hospital, where three succumbed to their injuries during treatment.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the accident occurred due to poor visibility amid dense fog. The driver of the four-wheeler probably couldn't see the trailer and rammed into it from behind.
Those injured told police that the driver of the trailer had suddenly applied the brakes, causing their vehicle to lose control and crash into it, police said.
ASP Guru Prasad Parashar said, "Three of the youths, who were on a religious trip, died in a road accident. They were in a tempo traveller, which rammed into a trailer loaded with pipes. Bodies have been shifted for post-mortem and their relatives informed. An FIR has been registered against the trailer driver based on the complaint of the injured and search is on for him."
Dr Chinmay Chincholekar, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of Government Charak Bhavan, said, 11 people were brought to the hospital early this morning among whom, two died during treatment, and one was referred to Indore. The injured passengers were discharged after treatment, he added.
Police said Narasimha (20), Jagannath (26) and Shiva Kumar were in critical condition. Shiva was referred to Indore, where he died during treatment, while Narasimha and Jagannath died in the hospital in Ujjain. The injured were identified as K B Narasimha, Ramappa, Malesh Aratid, Kashappa.
Also Read