Three Youths From Telangana Killed In Road Accident After Visiting Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ujjain: Three youths from Telangana were killed and four others injured when their vehicle collided with a trailer due to dense fog in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred near Chandesara village in the Nagjhir police station area of ​​Ujjain when a tempo traveller carrying a group of friends from Telangana was on its way to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya after visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the vehicle was badly damaged. All the injured were admitted to the hospital, where three succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accident occurred due to poor visibility amid dense fog. The driver of the four-wheeler probably couldn't see the trailer and rammed into it from behind.