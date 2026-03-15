Youths Held With Explosives In Ambala Planned To Carry Out Blast In Hanumangarh: Police
Hanumangarh Police are interrogating the arrested youths while MHA has sought a report from Haryana Police.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Hanumangarh/Ajmer: Investigations following the arrest of three youths and recovery of 2 kg of explosives from them in Haryana's Ambala revealed that a terror conspiracy was hatched by Pakistan-based terrorist Shehzad Bhatti to carry out a blast in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district.
As planned, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) had reached Hanumangarh for carrying out the blast but the RDX had failed to arrive on time. The RDX had entered Punjab via a Pakistani drone but did not reach Hanumangarh. The IED remained in Hanumangarh for four days but since the RDX consignment had not reached, the device was later called back, officials said.
Given the gravity of the matter, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report from the Haryana Police. Sources said the matter is likely to be handed over to the National Investigative Agency (NIA).
On Friday, Ambala Special Task Force (STF) arrested three youths who were travelling on a motorcycle on Barara-Dosarka road in Ambala and recovered RDX weighing 1.975 kg from them.
Blast Planned, Failed
Hanumangarh SP Harishankar said a police team was dispatched to Ambala and the three arrested youths are currently being interrogated to ascertain exactly where the IED was kept in Hanumangarh. He said amid police intensifying vigilance and the recent major crackdown against the Devender Bambiha gang, the terrorists retrieved the IED from the area and departed.
According to the police, investigative agencies have concluded that this was not merely a technical failure, but rather part of a strategic shift. The objective behind planning an explosion in a border district like Hanumangarh, which is relatively quiet and low-profile, was to catch security agencies off guard and send a message that terrorist networks are not confined solely to major metropolitan cities.
Hanumangarh is a district situated adjacent to the Punjab border, a region with established routes for smuggling and drone-related activities. An attack in such an area would not only have instilled fear among the locals but also raised serious questions regarding the efficacy of the security apparatus.
Interrogation further revealed that, in addition to Hanumangarh, the accused had conducted a recce of several sensitive locations across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Chandigarh. Videos of these locations were recorded and transmitted to Pakistan via WhatsApp to facilitate the selection of the final target.
According to the police, once the plan for Hanumangarh fell through, the epicenter of the conspiracy shifted toward Ambala, where three potential targets were identified - a religious site, a political figure, and a military installation. However, while the suspects were enroute to Ambala Cantonment, the STF successfully apprehended the trio. At the time of their arrest, the IED was fully armed and connected to a pressure-release switch, meaning even the slightest misstep could have resulted in a massive devastation.
Upon reaching the scene, the bomb disposal squad successfully defused the device, which had been concealed inside a tiffin box. The police have also recovered four mobile phones, which yielded evidence of contact with handlers based in Pakistan.
Accused's Brother Says He Was Brainwashed
Meanwhile, Haryana Police said that one of the three accused, Ali Akbar alias Babu, is an auto-rickshaw driver and a resident of Longia Mohalla near Delhi Gate in Ajmer. Mahaveer Singh, SHO of Ganj police station said Akbar's residence in Ajmer has been verified and his family members were interrogated by a CID team, which is also participating in the inquiry.
Akbar's brother, Ali Asgar, disclosed that the family learnt about the incident through media reports and his mobile phone was found switched off for the last four days. "He left home at around 6 am on March 8, saying he was going to Jaipur for a sightseeing. He carried only Rs 1,000, of which I had given him Rs 500. But he was not answering our calls and his phone was switched off since 11 pm on the same day," Asgar said.
Asgar further said that Akbar used to sleep during the day and drive auto-rickshaw at night near Gate No. 2 of the Ajmer Railway Station. He had been working as an auto driver for three years and prior to this, he worked at the railway parking facility. He had three pending installments on his auto-rickshaw loan. His income was hit due to a decline in the number of pilgrims visiting the dargah during Ramadan, resulting in the loan installments bouncing.
Asgar has requested the government to immediately arrest the person who brainwashed his brother saying, such individuals are misleading the youth by luring them with money. "Ali Akbar is my younger brother but was brainwashed along with others. The identities of all those who were in contact with my brother must be revealed. Whoever is involved in this conspiracy should receive severe punishment," he added.
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