ETV Bharat / state

Youths Held With Explosives In Ambala Planned To Carry Out Blast In Hanumangarh: Police

Hanumangarh/Ajmer: Investigations following the arrest of three youths and recovery of 2 kg of explosives from them in Haryana's Ambala revealed that a terror conspiracy was hatched by Pakistan-based terrorist Shehzad Bhatti to carry out a blast in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district.

As planned, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) had reached Hanumangarh for carrying out the blast but the RDX had failed to arrive on time. The RDX had entered Punjab via a Pakistani drone but did not reach Hanumangarh. The IED remained in Hanumangarh for four days but since the RDX consignment had not reached, the device was later called back, officials said.

Given the gravity of the matter, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report from the Haryana Police. Sources said the matter is likely to be handed over to the National Investigative Agency (NIA).

On Friday, Ambala Special Task Force (STF) arrested three youths who were travelling on a motorcycle on Barara-Dosarka road in Ambala and recovered RDX weighing 1.975 kg from them.

Blast Planned, Failed

Hanumangarh SP Harishankar said a police team was dispatched to Ambala and the three arrested youths are currently being interrogated to ascertain exactly where the IED was kept in Hanumangarh. He said amid police intensifying vigilance and the recent major crackdown against the Devender Bambiha gang, the terrorists retrieved the IED from the area and departed.

According to the police, investigative agencies have concluded that this was not merely a technical failure, but rather part of a strategic shift. The objective behind planning an explosion in a border district like Hanumangarh, which is relatively quiet and low-profile, was to catch security agencies off guard and send a message that terrorist networks are not confined solely to major metropolitan cities.

Hanumangarh is a district situated adjacent to the Punjab border, a region with established routes for smuggling and drone-related activities. An attack in such an area would not only have instilled fear among the locals but also raised serious questions regarding the efficacy of the security apparatus.