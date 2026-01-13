Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Youths Stranded In Dubai, Plead For Help; Police Launch Probe
Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manikant Mishra said Khatima and Rampur Police have been informed and efforts will be made for their safe return to India.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
Rudrapur: Four youths from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are stranded in Dubai after allegedly being duped by travel agents from Udham Singh Nagar district, who promised them lucrative jobs.
They uploaded a video on social media, pleading for help. Following this, the Udham Singh Nagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manikant Mishra ordered an investigation into the matter and directed action against the accused.
On Monday, a video went viral on social media, in which four young men, identifying themselves as Jugesh and Lallan Prasad, residents of Khatima in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, and Vishal Sharma and Ranjit Singh, residents of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, shared their harrowing story of being stranded in Dubai. The youths alleged that two agents from Udham Singh Nagar's Khatima and Rudrapur lured them to Dubai with promise of a high-paying job at a packaged water factory in Dubai and better work opportunities, extorting a large sum of money from them.
In the video, the youths alleged that upon reaching Dubai, the agents confiscated their passports and forced them to work in extremely hot and harsh conditions. They further said that when they protested against this exploitation, they were threatened, leaving them frightened and helpless.
As soon as the video surfaced, SSP Mishra noted the seriousness of the matter and took immediate action. The SSP directed the Khatima Kotwali police to investigate and Uttar Pradesh's Rampur Police were also informed.
SSP Mishra said contact is being made with the families of the victims and efforts are underway to identify the agents who sent the youths to Dubai. "Strict legal action will be taken against the guilty agents, and efforts will be made to bring them back safely to India," he added.
