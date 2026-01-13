ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Youths Stranded In Dubai, Plead For Help; Police Launch Probe

Rudrapur: Four youths from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are stranded in Dubai after allegedly being duped by travel agents from Udham Singh Nagar district, who promised them lucrative jobs.

They uploaded a video on social media, pleading for help. Following this, the Udham Singh Nagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manikant Mishra ordered an investigation into the matter and directed action against the accused.

On Monday, a video went viral on social media, in which four young men, identifying themselves as Jugesh and Lallan Prasad, residents of Khatima in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, and Vishal Sharma and Ranjit Singh, residents of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, shared their harrowing story of being stranded in Dubai. The youths alleged that two agents from Udham Singh Nagar's Khatima and Rudrapur lured them to Dubai with promise of a high-paying job at a packaged water factory in Dubai and better work opportunities, extorting a large sum of money from them.