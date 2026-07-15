Youth Who Stalks Class 10 Girl, Beaten, Stripped, Paraded In Dehradun; Arrested
Dehradun Police said the accused was arrested based on a complaint filed by the girl's family and further investigations are underway.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Dehradun: A youth, who was beaten up, stripped and paraded through a busy street in Dehradun for allegedly stalking a teenage girl, was arrested by Dehradun police.
The incident took place in Banjarawala under the Patel Nagar police station area on Monday after the girl informed her parents.
According to the family, the accused, Mohammad Shaad, had been stalking and harassing their 13-year-old daughter since last year. The persistent harassment left the girl, a class 10 student, extremely distressed. On Monday (July 13), she finally gathered the courage to confide in her family.
Police said that her family and the residents of the area became furious upon learning about the accused, who runs a welding shop. The family and locals confronted the accused, stripped and paraded him through a busy street. He was also severely beaten up before being handed over to the police.
"A case has been registered against the accused, Mohammad Shaad, based on a complaint filed by the girl's family. Further action is being taken against the accused," said Vinod Gusain, in-charge, Patel Nagar police station.
In a separate case, an accused carrying a bounty worth Rs 15,000 on his head, who had been absconding following a firing incident in Raipur, has also been arrested. The accused and his associates had opened fire during a dispute stemming from an old rivalry, injuring two persons.
Acting on information provided by the accused, the police recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol used in the incident. Three other persons involved in the shooting have already been arrested.
On July 4, Diwakar Khanduri, a resident of Banjarawala, lodged a complaint at the Raipur police station, alleging that three to four unidentified miscreants fired two rounds at him and his friends, Naveen Rana and Rohan Kumar, while they were standing outside a liquor shop on Ring Road on the night of July 3.
One bullet hit Naveen Rana in the shoulder and the other hit a passerby, Kamendra Sharma, in the leg. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Based on their complaint, the police registered a case against the accused. Subsequently, the Raipur police arrested three individuals involved in the incident and following interrogation, involvement of another suspect, Om Prakash, was revealed.
Raids were conducted at his suspected hideouts but Om Prakash remained on the run to evade capture. SSP Pramendra Doval then announced a reward of Rs 15,000 for his arrest and he was eventually apprehended near the Raipur Cantonment Quarter Guard area.
"The police arrested the accused, Om Prakash, near the Raipur C.Q.I. Acting on his information, a .315 bore country-made pistol used in the incident was recovered," said Sanjit Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Raipur police station.
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