ETV Bharat / state

Youth Who Stalks Class 10 Girl, Beaten, Stripped, Paraded In Dehradun; Arrested

Police said accused, Mohammad Shaad, had been stalking the girl since last year ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: A youth, who was beaten up, stripped and paraded through a busy street in Dehradun for allegedly stalking a teenage girl, was arrested by Dehradun police.

The incident took place in Banjarawala under the Patel Nagar police station area on Monday after the girl informed her parents.

According to the family, the accused, Mohammad Shaad, had been stalking and harassing their 13-year-old daughter since last year. The persistent harassment left the girl, a class 10 student, extremely distressed. On Monday (July 13), she finally gathered the courage to confide in her family.

Police said that her family and the residents of the area became furious upon learning about the accused, who runs a welding shop. The family and locals confronted the accused, stripped and paraded him through a busy street. He was also severely beaten up before being handed over to the police.

"A case has been registered against the accused, Mohammad Shaad, based on a complaint filed by the girl's family. Further action is being taken against the accused," said Vinod Gusain, in-charge, Patel Nagar police station.

In a separate case, an accused carrying a bounty worth Rs 15,000 on his head, who had been absconding following a firing incident in Raipur, has also been arrested. The accused and his associates had opened fire during a dispute stemming from an old rivalry, injuring two persons.