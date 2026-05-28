Man Dies After Being Beaten Up By Mob Over Bike Theft Suspicion In Rajasthan's Bandikui
The deceased, Dinesh Meena, was tied to a tree and thrashed by mob at Panditpura locality in Bandikui. He was declared brought dead at hospital.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Dausa: A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten up mercilessly by a mob leading to his death in Bandikui sub-division of Rajasthan's Dausa.
The deceased, identified as Dinesh Meena, was caught by the mob at Panditpura locality in Bandikui on suspicion of stealing a bike. He was tied to a tree and allegedly beaten mercilessly before a team from Baswa police station arrived at the spot and took him to custody. The police team rushed the youth to the sub-district hospital in Bandikui but by then it was too late as doctors declared him brought dead.
Baswa police station in-charge Hanuman Sahay said Dinesh was a resident of Teachers Colony in Bandikui. According to preliminary information, Dinesh was suspected of bike theft and was apprehended by locals. On being informed, Dausa Additional SP Shankar Lal Meena also arrived in Bandikui to take stock of the situation.
Sahay said the police team found Dinesh unconscious and tied to a tree. "He was detained and taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors," he said. Dinesh's body has been sent for postmortem. "The exact cause of the death will be known only after the postmortem report is received," Sahay said, adding a case has been registered and police have begun investigation to determine why and who assaulted Dinesh.
Meanwhile, a tense calm prevails in Panditpura as Dinesh's family has alleged he was innocent and was killed by the mob.
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