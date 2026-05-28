ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies After Being Beaten Up By Mob Over Bike Theft Suspicion In Rajasthan's Bandikui

Dausa: A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten up mercilessly by a mob leading to his death in Bandikui sub-division of Rajasthan's Dausa.

The deceased, identified as Dinesh Meena, was caught by the mob at Panditpura locality in Bandikui on suspicion of stealing a bike. He was tied to a tree and allegedly beaten mercilessly before a team from Baswa police station arrived at the spot and took him to custody. The police team rushed the youth to the sub-district hospital in Bandikui but by then it was too late as doctors declared him brought dead.

Baswa police station in-charge Hanuman Sahay said Dinesh was a resident of Teachers Colony in Bandikui. According to preliminary information, Dinesh was suspected of bike theft and was apprehended by locals. On being informed, Dausa Additional SP Shankar Lal Meena also arrived in Bandikui to take stock of the situation.