ETV Bharat / state

Youth Suspected Of Theft Tied To Pole, Tortured In Ludhiana; Police Register Case After Video Goes Viral

Ludhiana: A youth suspected of having stolen property was apparently kidnapped and brutally beaten and tied to a pole in a 'Taliban-style' beating at Jodhewal locality of Ludhiana in Punjab following emergence of a video clip on YouTube depicting the torture, police said.

Soon after the release of the video clip on social media platforms that the police filed an FIR against those who had subjected the youth to such extreme forms of torture.

According to the video clip, a gang of some individuals abducted the youth, tied him using a rope and brutally beat him.

In addition, they also shaved out a line from his hair and cut his right eyebrow. Not only this, they even pasted a piece of paper on his chest which had “I am a Thief” inscribed in both Hindi and Punjabi languages.