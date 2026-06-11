Youth Suspected Of Theft Tied To Pole, Tortured In Ludhiana; Police Register Case After Video Goes Viral
People even pasted a piece of paper on his chest which had “I am a thief” inscribed in both Hindi and Punjabi languages.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 11:03 PM IST
Ludhiana: A youth suspected of having stolen property was apparently kidnapped and brutally beaten and tied to a pole in a 'Taliban-style' beating at Jodhewal locality of Ludhiana in Punjab following emergence of a video clip on YouTube depicting the torture, police said.
Soon after the release of the video clip on social media platforms that the police filed an FIR against those who had subjected the youth to such extreme forms of torture.
According to the video clip, a gang of some individuals abducted the youth, tied him using a rope and brutally beat him.
In addition, they also shaved out a line from his hair and cut his right eyebrow. Not only this, they even pasted a piece of paper on his chest which had “I am a Thief” inscribed in both Hindi and Punjabi languages.
Considering this issue seriously, the ADCP-1 of Ludhiana, Sameer Verma, mentioned that stern action has been initiated against the unknown accused after considering the video footage.
Without any further delay, a criminal case has been filed against the unknown accused under sections 115(2), 127(2), 127(8), 352, 351(2), and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, BNS, which is equivalent to very serious sections of the law, he continued.
Further investigations into this incident are still continuing to nab the perpetrators of the attack.