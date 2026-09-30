ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Woman's Body Cremated After Two Days As Son Refuses To Adhere To Traditional Practice In Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Rairangpur: An unusual dispute over the delay in providing three chickens as part of a traditional funeral practice delayed the last rites of an elderly woman by two days in Odisha ’s Mayurbhanj district. The deceased's son stood steadfast in his decision to oppose superstitious practices even as the body was cremated with the intervention of police and administration.

The incident occurred at Nua Malia village under Chandua police station. The elderly woman, Rinti Marandi reportedly died on Monday, but her cremation could not take place as scheduled after differences emerged over a customary ritual followed by villagers before the funeral.

According to sources, the local tradition requires certain offerings to be made by the deceased’s family before the funeral procession begins. In this case, it was reportedly decided that three chickens would be provided as part of the customary practice. However, Rinti's son Neer opposed the practice and refused to give up to the villagers' demand.

As the logjam continued, Rinti's body could not be cremated. As disagreements continued over whether the traditional requirement should be followed, the deceased woman’s body reportedly remained in the village for two days without the last rites being performed.

On receiving information about the incident, personnel of Chandua police and administration reached the village on September 29 and tried to mediate between the two sides.

However, as the villagers remained adamant, the administration finally intervened and cremated the body in the presence of the police on Tuesday night at around 8 pm. But even after the cremation, the dispute, instead of ending, escalated. The villagers have called a meeting to completely ostracize Neer's family for breaking the village's traditional rules and calling the police.