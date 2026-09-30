Tribal Woman's Body Cremated After Two Days As Son Refuses To Adhere To Traditional Practice In Odisha's Mayurbhanj
It was decided that three chickens would be provided as part of the customary practice before the funeral. However, Rinti's son Neer opposed the practice.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 10:35 PM IST
Rairangpur: An unusual dispute over the delay in providing three chickens as part of a traditional funeral practice delayed the last rites of an elderly woman by two days in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. The deceased's son stood steadfast in his decision to oppose superstitious practices even as the body was cremated with the intervention of police and administration.
The incident occurred at Nua Malia village under Chandua police station. The elderly woman, Rinti Marandi reportedly died on Monday, but her cremation could not take place as scheduled after differences emerged over a customary ritual followed by villagers before the funeral.
According to sources, the local tradition requires certain offerings to be made by the deceased’s family before the funeral procession begins. In this case, it was reportedly decided that three chickens would be provided as part of the customary practice. However, Rinti's son Neer opposed the practice and refused to give up to the villagers' demand.
As the logjam continued, Rinti's body could not be cremated. As disagreements continued over whether the traditional requirement should be followed, the deceased woman’s body reportedly remained in the village for two days without the last rites being performed.
On receiving information about the incident, personnel of Chandua police and administration reached the village on September 29 and tried to mediate between the two sides.
However, as the villagers remained adamant, the administration finally intervened and cremated the body in the presence of the police on Tuesday night at around 8 pm. But even after the cremation, the dispute, instead of ending, escalated. The villagers have called a meeting to completely ostracize Neer's family for breaking the village's traditional rules and calling the police.
Regarding the incident, village head Dhyan Chandra Hansda said, "After the death of a person in the village, according to the local tradition, it is forbidden to light a stove or cook in any house until the body is cremated. The dispute arose because the family concerned did not inform the villagers about the death and did not follow the rules as per tradition".
Hansda said after learning of the incident, a village council was convened and discussions were held with the family concerned. "As no solution was reached, the police and administration came and negotiated. However, since no solution was found, the villagers have decided to socially isolate the family according to tribal customs. According to the rule, the village will cut off ties with the family concerned and they would not be allowed to use their own/citizen land and roads of the village except for government land. In this regard, the villagers have written to the administration."
On the other hand, Neer said some people of the village, driven by superstition and prejudice, demanded pots and chickens and obstructed his mother's funeral. He appealed to the villagers to build a healthy society by staying away from superstition and prejudice and thanked the administration for their cooperation in the matter.
Chandua OIC Laxman Nayak said there is no news about Neer's family being evicted from the village. According to reports, a complaint has been filed at the Chandua police station for legal action against those involved in obstructing the cremation of the body.
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