ETV Bharat / state

Youth Stabbed To Death Over Cigarettes In Delhi Amid Eid Festivity

New Delhi: The festive joy of Eid turned into mourning at the Jahangirpuri area of ​​Delhi when a 26-year-old youth, Arbaz, was stabbed to death on Thursday night.

According to the police, the incident took place in C-Block of Jahangirpuri in North-West Delhi on the night of Eid. Eyewitnesses said that Arbaz was standing near his home when he got into an altercation with a group of youths, which quickly escalated into a violent brawl.

During the scuffle, the youths allegedly stabbed Arbaz with knives, leaving him critically injured. Though locals and family members rushed Arbaz to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. His death has cast a pall of gloom over the locality.