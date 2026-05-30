Youth Stabbed To Death Over Cigarettes In Delhi Amid Eid Festivity
Family members of the deceased alleged that the dispute that began over a request for cigarettes subsequently took a fatal turn.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The festive joy of Eid turned into mourning at the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi when a 26-year-old youth, Arbaz, was stabbed to death on Thursday night.
According to the police, the incident took place in C-Block of Jahangirpuri in North-West Delhi on the night of Eid. Eyewitnesses said that Arbaz was standing near his home when he got into an altercation with a group of youths, which quickly escalated into a violent brawl.
During the scuffle, the youths allegedly stabbed Arbaz with knives, leaving him critically injured. Though locals and family members rushed Arbaz to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. His death has cast a pall of gloom over the locality.
Upon receiving information about the crime, a team from the Jahangirpuri police station arrived at the scene and began their investigation. Based on eyewitness statements and information gathered from other sources, the police have detained three minors. Moreover, footage from nearby CCTV cameras is also being examined for more clues.
DCP of the North-West District Bhisham Singh stated that three minors have been apprehended in connection with the case, and they are currently being interrogated. He added that the investigation into the motive behind the murder and all other aspects of the incident is ongoing.
The deceased's family members alleged that the dispute began over a request for cigarettes and subsequently took a fatal turn. Arbaz worked at a jeweller's shop in the area and was shouldering the financial responsibilities of his family. The home that was filled with festive cheer on the occasion of Eid is now engulfed in deep mourning.
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