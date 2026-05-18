ETV Bharat / state

Youth Stabbed To Death In Thoothukudi Over Love Affair, Girl's Family Under Scanner

Thoothukudi: In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death for an affair with a girl despite opposition from her family. The horrific incident took place at the Kovilpatti bus stop in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, police said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Sanjay from Karadikulam village near Kovilpatti, was reportedly in a relationship with Kanagalakshmi, daughter of Kumar from the nearby Kechilapuram village. According to police, both families came to know about the relationship, following which Kanagalakshmi's family strongly opposed the affair.

On Sunday night, Sanjay and his friends were waiting at the Kovilpatti new bus stand to travel to Chennai, when Kanagalakshmi, her father and relatives Marimuthu and Sankara Narayanan reached there. An argument reportedly broke out between Sanjay and the girl's family members, who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol, police sources said.