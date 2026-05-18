Youth Stabbed To Death In Thoothukudi Over Love Affair, Girl's Family Under Scanner
Police said a heated argument broke out between the girl's relatives and the victim at the Kovilpatti bus stop, which escalated to a physical clash.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Thoothukudi: In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death for an affair with a girl despite opposition from her family. The horrific incident took place at the Kovilpatti bus stop in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, police said on Monday.
The deceased, identified as Sanjay from Karadikulam village near Kovilpatti, was reportedly in a relationship with Kanagalakshmi, daughter of Kumar from the nearby Kechilapuram village. According to police, both families came to know about the relationship, following which Kanagalakshmi's family strongly opposed the affair.
On Sunday night, Sanjay and his friends were waiting at the Kovilpatti new bus stand to travel to Chennai, when Kanagalakshmi, her father and relatives Marimuthu and Sankara Narayanan reached there. An argument reportedly broke out between Sanjay and the girl's family members, who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol, police sources said.
As the verbal altercation escalated into a physical clash, Sanjay was allegedly attacked with a knife and sustained multiple injuries on his neck and other parts of his body. A profusely bleeding Sanjay tried to flee along with his friends, when the attackers chased them relentlessly. During the chaos, Marimuthu also sustained accidental knife injuries, police said.
On being informed, personnel from Kovilpatti West police station rushed to the spot, rescued Sanjay and Marimuthu and rushed them to the Kovilpatti government hospital for treatment. Sanjay was later referred to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment. However, he stopped responding to treatments and died around 1 pm on Monday.
A case has been registered at the Kovilpatti West police station, and police have launched an intensive investigation in connection with the murder. The family members and relatives of the girl are being thoroughly interrogated.
Also Read