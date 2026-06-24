ETV Bharat / state

Youth's Murder In Mumbai Local Train: Family, Neighbours Demand Death Sentence For Culprit

Virar: The family is 22-year-old youth, who was stabbed to death in a moving local train following a minor dispute over closing the door, are devastated and have demanded the harshest punishment for the culprit. They also said had the other passengers intervened, not only could a young life be saved but the culprit too would have been caught.

An inconsolable Mayank Lohar's mother said she cannot believe that her young son left this world. "I want my son back. I want the strictest punishment for the culprit. My son never created any trouble and was an ideal son," she said as her relatives consoled her. Mayank's family demanded nothing less than death sentence for the culprit even as such incidents have emerged as a cause of concern in the nation's commercial capital.

This incident has raised questions regarding the security arrangements maintained by the railway administration and the railway police. Mayank lived with his parents and two brothers on the third floor of Amarnath Building in Suram Park, Virar (East). He worked as a salesman in Andheri (West).

The incident took place at around 10 pm on Monday in a first-class compartment of a Mumbai local train. Mayank was traveling from Borivali to Andheri when a dispute arose among passengers over closing of the train door amidst heavy rainfall. The argument escalated to the point where some passengers reportedly assaulted the accused. Enraged by this, the accused pulled a knife from his bag and repeatedly stabbed Mayank.

After the attack, the accused alighted from the train near Borivali station before it came to a halt and fled. Upon learning of the incident, Western Railway Police initiated an investigation and have identified the accused.