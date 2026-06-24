Youth's Murder In Mumbai Local Train: Family, Neighbours Demand Death Sentence For Culprit
Mayank was traveling from Borivali to Andheri when he was stabbed after dispute among passengers over closing of the train door amidst heavy rainfall.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST
Virar: The family is 22-year-old youth, who was stabbed to death in a moving local train following a minor dispute over closing the door, are devastated and have demanded the harshest punishment for the culprit. They also said had the other passengers intervened, not only could a young life be saved but the culprit too would have been caught.
An inconsolable Mayank Lohar's mother said she cannot believe that her young son left this world. "I want my son back. I want the strictest punishment for the culprit. My son never created any trouble and was an ideal son," she said as her relatives consoled her. Mayank's family demanded nothing less than death sentence for the culprit even as such incidents have emerged as a cause of concern in the nation's commercial capital.
This incident has raised questions regarding the security arrangements maintained by the railway administration and the railway police. Mayank lived with his parents and two brothers on the third floor of Amarnath Building in Suram Park, Virar (East). He worked as a salesman in Andheri (West).
The incident took place at around 10 pm on Monday in a first-class compartment of a Mumbai local train. Mayank was traveling from Borivali to Andheri when a dispute arose among passengers over closing of the train door amidst heavy rainfall. The argument escalated to the point where some passengers reportedly assaulted the accused. Enraged by this, the accused pulled a knife from his bag and repeatedly stabbed Mayank.
After the attack, the accused alighted from the train near Borivali station before it came to a halt and fled. Upon learning of the incident, Western Railway Police initiated an investigation and have identified the accused.
Pramod Palkar, a neighbour said such incidents have indeed become a cause of concern for locals. He said Mayank was a simple boy who did not have enmity with anyone. "He was liked by everyone in the locality and never created any trouble," Palkar said.
Another neighbour, Aarif Sheikh said had passengers in the train intervened, Mayank could have been saved. He said Mayank used to go to work daily and never was involved in any disputes. "Such incidents occurring with alarming regularity is a matter of concern," Sheikh said.
Six special teams have been deployed to apprehend him. A search operation is currently underway, utilizing CCTV footage, passenger statements, and technical evidence. Several people residing in Mayank's locality said the other passengers in the train should have at least tried to nab the culprit. "The fact that the culprit got down and vanished after killing a youth is really a matter of concern," said Megha Lohar, a family member.
In January this year, Prof Alokkumar Singh was also killed with a sharp weapon in the Malad area. The incident had sparked a major debate regarding railway security. However, this latest murder on a local train has once again exposed the flaws in the security system.
Lakhs of passengers travel on Mumbai's local trains daily. Yet, the fact that a young man lost his life in a knife attack—even within a first-class compartment—is a matter of grave concern. Although the Railway Police have deployed teams to apprehend the accused, demands for implementing stricter safety measures for passengers are now gaining momentum.
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