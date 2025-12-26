Youth Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Welcome Area Over Mobile Phone Dispute, Murder Case Registered
A murder case has been registered at Welcome police station. Police are verifying CCTV footages to identify and trace the accused.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 11:09 AM IST
New Delhi: A young man was allegedly stabbed to death on Thursday night in Delhi's Welcome area, triggering panic in the locality. The deceased has been identified as Suraj Kumar (20).
As per sources, police rushed to the spot after receiving information about a quarrel and found the victim in a critical condition. He was immediately taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
North East Delhi DCP Ashish Mishra said police received information about a fight in the Welcome area on Thursday night. A team from Welcome police station reached the spot and found a person seriously injured.
Eyewitnesses told police that both the accused and the victim were under the influence of alcohol and an argument over a mobile phone escalated, following which the accused attacked Suraj with a knife.
The incident occurred around 8.09 PM near Welcome Medical Store in Z-Block, within the jurisdiction of Welcome police station. A forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.
The accused fled the spot after the incident. Meanwhile, police personnel have intensified investigation to identify and arrest the accused, while CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned. Residents are also being questioned to ascertain further details.
Police have registered a murder case and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Security has been tightened in the area to maintain law and order. Police said the investigation is being conducted from all angles and the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report.
Earlier this month, a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in East Delhi’s Shakarpur area. Relatives rushed him first to Patel Hospital, from where he was referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital due to his critical condition. He was declared dead at LNJP Hospital. The deceased Dev Kumar happened to be a resident of Shakarpur Khas. An FIR was registered at Shakarpur police station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police teams are investigating the sequence of events, scanning CCTV footage, and working to identify and arrest the accused and recover the weapon(s) used in the crime.
