Youth Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Welcome Area Over Mobile Phone Dispute, Murder Case Registered

Police personnel at the spot after a youth was stabbed to death. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A young man was allegedly stabbed to death on Thursday night in Delhi's Welcome area, triggering panic in the locality. The deceased has been identified as Suraj Kumar (20).

As per sources, police rushed to the spot after receiving information about a quarrel and found the victim in a critical condition. He was immediately taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

North East Delhi DCP Ashish Mishra said police received information about a fight in the Welcome area on Thursday night. A team from Welcome police station reached the spot and found a person seriously injured.

Eyewitnesses told police that both the accused and the victim were under the influence of alcohol and an argument over a mobile phone escalated, following which the accused attacked Suraj with a knife.