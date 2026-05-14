ETV Bharat / state

Youth Stabbed To Death In Ahmedabad PG Over Dispute About Cupboard Space; Two Arrested

The accused who have been apprehended by Ahmedabad Police ( Etv Bharat )

Ahmedabad: A young boy was stabbed to death in Ahmedabad’s Jivraj Park area when a minor argument over keeping belongings in a paying guest accommodation escalated. Police have arrested two accused in connection with the murder.

The incident took place in Satyanarayan Society under the Vejalpur police station limits, where several young men were staying together in a PG accommodation.

According to police, the dispute began over keeping items in a cupboard and opening the room door. What initially started as a verbal altercation soon turned into a violent fight among the residents.

The deceased has been identified as Hiren Solanki. The accused, Mahavirsinh Jadav and Ranveer Singh, have been arrested. Police have registered a murder case against both and launched further investigation.