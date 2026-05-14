Youth Stabbed To Death In Ahmedabad PG Over Dispute About Cupboard Space; Two Arrested
The incident took place in Satyanarayan Society under the Vejalpur police station limits, where several young men were staying together in a PG accommodation.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A young boy was stabbed to death in Ahmedabad’s Jivraj Park area when a minor argument over keeping belongings in a paying guest accommodation escalated. Police have arrested two accused in connection with the murder.
The incident took place in Satyanarayan Society under the Vejalpur police station limits, where several young men were staying together in a PG accommodation.
According to police, the dispute began over keeping items in a cupboard and opening the room door. What initially started as a verbal altercation soon turned into a violent fight among the residents.
The deceased has been identified as Hiren Solanki. The accused, Mahavirsinh Jadav and Ranveer Singh, have been arrested. Police have registered a murder case against both and launched further investigation.
Preliminary police investigation revealed that the deceased and the accused had been living in the same PG accommodation. A few days before the incident, they had already argued over storage space in the cupboard. On the day of the incident, another argument broke out over removing belongings and opening the room door. During the fight, Ranveer Singh allegedly handed a knife to Mahavirsinh, who then attacked Hiren Solanki, police said.
Solanki sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Sola Civil Hospital for treatment, but doctors later declared him dead. After receiving information about the incident, a team from Vejalpur Police reached the scene and collected evidence. Based on the preliminary investigation, both accused were taken into custody.
M-Division ACP A.B. Valand said there had been an ongoing dispute between the deceased and the accused. “The argument flared up again on the day of the incident, following which the victim was stabbed,” he said.
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