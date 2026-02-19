ETV Bharat / state

Youth Stabbed To Death By Neighbours Over Personal Feud In Rajasthan

Station House Officer (SHO) Bhupendra Singh Charan said the police immediately took cognisance of the crime and launched a manhunt for the accused. “We have formed the special teams to arrest the accused and conduct raids at their possible hideouts,” he said.

The attack took place in the Subhash Nagar area’s Bombay Scheme locality, where attackers allegedly attacked the victim with knives after ambushing him.

Kota: In a shocking incident, a youth was stabbed to death in Kota, Rajasthan, on Wednesday following a personal dispute, police said.

The deceased, Vikram Singh, a resident of Bombay Scheme, had gone to a shop near his home on Wednesday when several young men, who were allegedly lying in wait, surrounded him and attacked him with knives. “He sustained deep stab wounds to his back. The accused fled the scene immediately after the attack,” according to police.

The SHO said that Vikram’s assault stemmed from an earlier dispute with his neighbours, Ashu, Akram, Rajkumar and Golu. “The victim’s brother, Lucky, told us that they were previously good friends, but a rift had recently developed between them. A fight also broke out between them on Wednesday morning, which was resolved by family members,” he said, citing the complaint, adding that the accused were allegedly drunk at the time of the incident.

Youth Stabbed To Death By Neighbours Over Personal Feud In Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

After receiving information about the stabbing, teams from Mahavir Nagar police station, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the Mobile Operations Bureau (MOB) reached the scene and collected evidence. “Vikram was taken to the new hospital of the medical college, where doctors declared him dead,” police said.

A case has been registered based on Lucky’s report. The body has been kept in the mortuary and will be handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination scheduled for Thursday, they said.