ETV Bharat / state

Youth Stabbed To Death In Chhattisgarh’s Durg After Altercation Over Sharing Of Cigarette

Youth stabbed to death in a PG accommodation in Durg. ( ETV Bharat )

Durg: A youth was allegedly stabbed to death on Tuesday afternoon in the Harinagar area of Chhattisgarh after an altercation with friends over a request for a cigarette.

The incident occurred in the Mohan Nagar police station area behind Heritage School. The deceased, Chitresh Sahare, had come to Durg to take an exam when the incident occurred. According to police, following the crime that took place this afternoon, two accused have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. ASP Shobhraj Agrawal said that Chitresh had visited the PG room of his friend, Ravi, and was accompanied by a female friend when he was stabbed to death.