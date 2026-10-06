Youth Stabbed To Death In Chhattisgarh’s Durg After Altercation Over Sharing Of Cigarette
The deceased had come to Durg to take an exam when he was stabbed to death, reports Atul Sharma.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Durg: A youth was allegedly stabbed to death on Tuesday afternoon in the Harinagar area of Chhattisgarh after an altercation with friends over a request for a cigarette.
The incident occurred in the Mohan Nagar police station area behind Heritage School. The deceased, Chitresh Sahare, had come to Durg to take an exam when the incident occurred.
According to police, following the crime that took place this afternoon, two accused have been taken into custody and are being interrogated.
ASP Shobhraj Agrawal said that Chitresh had visited the PG room of his friend, Ravi, and was accompanied by a female friend when he was stabbed to death.
“An altercation broke out with Vaibhav and Rajkumar Yadav, who also resided in the PG, over a request for a cigarette. The dispute escalated due to alleged misbehavior towards the female friend. The situation quickly spiraled into verbal abuse and lead to a physical scuffle during which the youth was stabbed to death,” said ASP Agrawal.
The police have detained the accused, Vaibhav Mankar and Rajkumar Yadav, and are questioning them. According to police, Vaibhav and Rajkumar assaulted Chitresh and attacked him with a knife. The youth sustained stab wounds to his leg and thigh and was rushed to the hospital in a critically injured condition. The doctors, however, declared him dead upon arrival
Earlier, after receiving the news of the incident, the personnel from Mohan Nagar police rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation. The body has been placed in the mortuary at the District Hospital, Durg. The incident has plunged the family into grief.
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