Youth Slits Girlfriend's Throat Over Suspicion Of Infidelity, Tries To Dispose Of Body In West Bengal's Purulia
The accused, Amit Kumar Mahato was arrested and remanded to nine days police custody, reports Samiran Pandey.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Purulia: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her lover who suspected her of having an affair with someone else, in West Bengal's Purulia district.
The accused, identified as Amit Kumar Mahato (21), was arrested as he was trying to dispose off the body, said police. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Balarampur police station. A relative of the deceased has also alleged rape, although the police have not yet made any statement regarding this.
Police said the accused was produced before a court in Purulia on Sunday and was remanded to nine days custody. A police officer said, "A murder case has been registered 'suo motu' and the accused will be interrogated in custody."
According to police and local sources, the deceased and the accused resided in separate messes in Tamna on the outskirts of Purulia town. Their relationship had been strained for some time. Suspecting that the deceased was having an affair with someone else, Amit summoned her to his mess, where he resided, on Sunday night.
It is alleged that a heated argument broke out between the two, during which Amit slit the woman's throat with a sharp weapon, killing her. Subsequently, in an attempt to destroy evidence of the murder, Amit stuffed the body into a sack and strapped it to the back of his motorcycle. He then set out under the cover of darkness, intending to dump the body near Balarampur.
At around 1:30 am on Sunday, personnel from Balarampur station intercepted the motorcycle during a routine check and a search revealed the blood-stained body inside a sack. Police claim Amit, confessed to the crime during interrogation. He was subsequently arrested and the body sent for postmortem.
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