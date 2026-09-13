ETV Bharat / state

Youth Slits Girlfriend's Throat Over Suspicion Of Infidelity, Tries To Dispose Of Body In West Bengal's Purulia

Purulia: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her lover who suspected her of having an affair with someone else, in West Bengal's Purulia district.

The accused, identified as Amit Kumar Mahato (21), was arrested as he was trying to dispose off the body, said police. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Balarampur police station. A relative of the deceased has also alleged rape, although the police have not yet made any statement regarding this.

Police said the accused was produced before a court in Purulia on Sunday and was remanded to nine days custody. A police officer said, "A murder case has been registered 'suo motu' and the accused will be interrogated in custody."