ETV Bharat / state

Youth Shot Dead Outside Private Hospital In Rohtak

Rohtak (Haryana): A young man was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a private hospital on Delhi Bypass, one of the busiest intersections in Rohtak city, on Monday evening. Haryana Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

According to officials, two assailants arrived on a scooter and opened fire at the victim, firing 15 to 20 rounds before fleeing the scene. The victim, identified as Dinesh alias Goga, a resident of Nizampur village in the state, died on the spot, which is located near the IGP’s office-cum-residence.

Upon receiving information, police teams along with a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) unit rushed to the site and began collecting evidence. The body has been sent to PGI Rohtak for post-mortem examination.