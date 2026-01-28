ETV Bharat / state

Youth Shot Dead Outside Mohali's SSP Office, Probe On

Mohali: A youth was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Mohali on Wednesday, police said. The incident has triggered fear and panic in the area, raising questions on the law and order situation.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Uttarakhand's Roorkee, and his wife were riding a bike when assailants fired at them. Gurpreet died on the spot while his wife escaped unhurt.

Eyewitnesses said Gurpreet fell on the ground following the gunshot while the assailants escaped from the spot.