Youth Shot Dead Outside Mohali's SSP Office, Probe On
Mohali Police said the incident is linked to death of Gurlal Brar, cousin of gangster Goldie Brar, who was murdered in Chandigarh few days ago.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Mohali: A youth was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Mohali on Wednesday, police said. The incident has triggered fear and panic in the area, raising questions on the law and order situation.
According to the police, the deceased, identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Uttarakhand's Roorkee, and his wife were riding a bike when assailants fired at them. Gurpreet died on the spot while his wife escaped unhurt.
Eyewitnesses said Gurpreet fell on the ground following the gunshot while the assailants escaped from the spot.
DIG Nanak Singh said, 'Initial investigation reveals that Gurpreet had gone to jail in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case and was currently out on bail. We have got information about the shooters and all those behind this incident. Police teams have been set up and searches have been launched for the accused."
The DIG said the incident is linked to the murder of a youth named Gurlal Brar in Chandigarh a few years ago. "Brar is said to be the cousin of gangster Goldie Brar. The entire matter will come to light only after a thorough investigation," Singh added.
Following the incident, all gates of the SSP office were shut for security reasons and public transport was restricted. A heavy police force has been deployed at the scene. Also, the surrounding areas have been cordoned off, police said.
