Youth Shot Dead Outside Home Over Parking Scooter In Amritsar; Hunt On For Accused
The father of the deceased, Amit Sabharwal (28), said that he used to work in the marketing sector and had no known enmity with anyone.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
Amritsar: A 28-year-old youth was shot dead outside his house over parking a scooter under the jurisdiction of the Gate Hakima police station in Amritsar, police said on Saturday.
The father of the victim, identified as Amit Sabharwal, said he was standing outside their house in Anand Avenue on Chabal Road on Friday night when three youths arrived on a scooter.
"When they asked Amit to move his scooter aside to clear the path, he attempted to do so. Despite this, the dispute escalated, and the accused fired five to six rounds, which hit him in the head, waist and thigh. He subsequently succumbed to the injuries," the father, Sunil Kumar Sabharwal, said.
According to his father, the accused are brothers. "Amit worked in the marketing sector and had no known enmity with anyone," he said, claiming that the accused were familiar to the deceased.
Baljinder Singh from the Gate Hakima police station said that, based on the complaint of the victim's family, a case has been registered against Abhi Shah, Sunny Shah, and Diti Shah with charges of murder and other relevant sections.
"Preliminary investigations reveal that the incident occurred following a dispute over moving a scooter. The police are conducting continuous raids to apprehend the suspects, and footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being examined to gather further evidence related to the incident," he added.
The deceased's family members have urged the administration to arrest the culprits as soon as possible and ensure they get the strictest punishment.
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