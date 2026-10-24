ETV Bharat / state

Youth Shot Dead Outside Home Over Parking Scooter In Amritsar; Hunt On For Accused

The victim, Amit Sabharwal. ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar: A 28-year-old youth was shot dead outside his house over parking a scooter under the jurisdiction of the Gate Hakima police station in Amritsar, police said on Saturday.

The father of the victim, identified as Amit Sabharwal, said he was standing outside their house in Anand Avenue on Chabal Road on Friday night when three youths arrived on a scooter.

"When they asked Amit to move his scooter aside to clear the path, he attempted to do so. Despite this, the dispute escalated, and the accused fired five to six rounds, which hit him in the head, waist and thigh. He subsequently succumbed to the injuries," the father, Sunil Kumar Sabharwal, said. According to his father, the accused are brothers. "Amit worked in the marketing sector and had no known enmity with anyone," he said, claiming that the accused were familiar to the deceased.