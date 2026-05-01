Youth Shot Dead In Punjab Over Old Enimity
DSP Jaspal Singh said that a pistol has been recovered and a probe is underway.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 10:36 PM IST
Tarn Taran: A youth was shot dead in broad daylight in village Sandpura under Bhikhiwind police station over an old enmity. The deceased has been identified as Rashpal Singh, son of Mukhtiar Singh, who was a resident of village Chela Colony, police said on Friday.
DSP Jaspal Singh reached the spot and informed that "Rachpal Singh was passing through village Sandpura in his car, when some car drivers coming from behind surrounded him and opened fire, due to which he died on the spot. A pistol has also been recovered from the spot, which is being investigated."
Police sources said Rashpal Singh was passing through village Sandpura in his Swift car. "Meanwhile, some attackers in a Thar car coming from behind followed him and surrounded his car as soon as they saw an opportunity. The attackers started firing without any fear, due to which Rashpal Singh was seriously injured and he died on the spot," they said.
Sources added that during the attack, the deceased Rashpal Singh tried to return fire with the pistol he had with him for his own safety, but the bullet did not fire, due to which he failed to save his life.
After the incident, the deceased's wife Aman has made serious allegations against the police. She stated that "this murder was committed under old enmity and there is also negligence on the part of the police."
She further claimed that the police are harassing his family members. She has demanded a fair investigation into the matter from the higher authorities and strict action against the accused.
"The body of the deceased has been taken into custody and further action has been started after recording the statements of the family. The case is being investigated thoroughly," said Singh.