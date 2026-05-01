ETV Bharat / state

Youth Shot Dead In Punjab Over Old Enimity

Tarn Taran: A youth was shot dead in broad daylight in village Sandpura under Bhikhiwind police station over an old enmity. The deceased has been identified as Rashpal Singh, son of Mukhtiar Singh, who was a resident of village Chela Colony, police said on Friday.

DSP Jaspal Singh reached the spot and informed that "Rachpal Singh was passing through village Sandpura in his car, when some car drivers coming from behind surrounded him and opened fire, due to which he died on the spot. A pistol has also been recovered from the spot, which is being investigated."

Police sources said Rashpal Singh was passing through village Sandpura in his Swift car. "Meanwhile, some attackers in a Thar car coming from behind followed him and surrounded his car as soon as they saw an opportunity. The attackers started firing without any fear, due to which Rashpal Singh was seriously injured and he died on the spot," they said.

Sources added that during the attack, the deceased Rashpal Singh tried to return fire with the pistol he had with him for his own safety, but the bullet did not fire, due to which he failed to save his life.