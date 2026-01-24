ETV Bharat / state

Youth Shot Dead In Maharashtra's Jalna; Assailants On The Run

Jalna: Unknown assailants shot dead a young man after chasing him on a motorcycle in the city's New Town neighbourhood on Friday evening, police said. The deceased has been identified as Charan Raimulkar.

According to Superintendent of Police, Ajaykumar Bansal, the incident occurred in the New Town area at around 8:30 PM. The assailants, while chasing the victim, fired a few bullets from a country-made pistol and Raimulkar collapsed immediately, suffering severe injuries. After hearing the gunshots, locals rushed to the spot and found Raimulkar lying in a pool of blood. They rushed the bleeding Raimulkar to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

"However, the physicians pronounced him dead before any medical intervention was able to commence. The accused fled from the site after the shooting," Bansal said. According to the Superintendent of Police, a case has been filed and the police are looking for the murderers.