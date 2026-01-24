Youth Shot Dead In Maharashtra's Jalna; Assailants On The Run
Police say the assailants used a country-made pistol to shoot the young man in the head while chasing him on a motorcycle.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
Jalna: Unknown assailants shot dead a young man after chasing him on a motorcycle in the city's New Town neighbourhood on Friday evening, police said. The deceased has been identified as Charan Raimulkar.
According to Superintendent of Police, Ajaykumar Bansal, the incident occurred in the New Town area at around 8:30 PM. The assailants, while chasing the victim, fired a few bullets from a country-made pistol and Raimulkar collapsed immediately, suffering severe injuries. After hearing the gunshots, locals rushed to the spot and found Raimulkar lying in a pool of blood. They rushed the bleeding Raimulkar to a nearby private hospital for treatment.
"However, the physicians pronounced him dead before any medical intervention was able to commence. The accused fled from the site after the shooting," Bansal said. According to the Superintendent of Police, a case has been filed and the police are looking for the murderers.
"A special squad has been constituted to find the killers of the accused. Soon, the accused will be taken into custody. Every aspect of the investigation is being followed upon."
Senior officials and local police arrived at the scene after the incident was reported to them. The police are checking the CCTV footage of the cameras of the neighbourhood. The motive behind the murder is still unknown, and the authorities are looking into whether it was motivated by a long-standing argument or any other angles. They will speak to the family, friends of the deceased, neighbours and eyewitnesses, if any.
